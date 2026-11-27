Our finds this week include "Home Alone" gifts, the latest MadHappy Collection, the return of the Champion NFL collection, and a new Star Wars collab from Kith.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 285 – November 24, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Bring Home the Music of Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World with a New Vinyl Release

One of the most magical elements of the new Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World is its lush soundtrack, and fans visiting Disneyland Paris can now take home a vinyl album of the soundtrack.



Mickey and Pluto Get Cozy in Madhappy’s New Collection

Mickey Mouse and his pals are back at Madhappy, bringing a new collection of cozy clothing and accessories to the brand’s online store and its Melrose shop.



Check Out New Festive Products Inspired by "Home Alone"

The holiday season is here, bringing in the classic yuletide fun and traditions of the season. For just over 36 years, Kevin McCallister and his house-protecting hijinks have been a household staple for the holidays thanks to Home Alone. Now, there are plenty of incredible products inspired by the film, many of your favorite retailers!

Arribas Brothers Introduces Christmas-Themed Personalized Name Tags at Walt Disney World

Arribas Brothers has introduced a new personalized name tag offering at the Magic Kingdom, specifically located inside Crystal Arts on Main Street, U.S.A. Offered in red or green, these customizable offerings make for a perfect Christmas gift to hang on the tree.

Loungefly Debuts New “Elemental” Mini Backpack and Card Holder

Loungefly has released a pair of new items inspired by Pixar's Elemental: a card holder and the brand's classic mini backpack, starring Ember and Wade from the enchanting and colorful film.



Photos: New Disney Iconics Plush Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

Disney fans can now bring home a little piece of the magic with a new collection of Disney Iconics plush arriving at Walt Disney World. We spotted the latest wave of merchandise at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom, featuring six plush designs inspired by some of Disney's most recognizable objects and destinations.



Arda's Top Three: J.J. McCarthy at Disney Store Times Square

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy visited the Disney Store in Times Square to celebrate the latest drop of the Disney x Champion NFL Collection. Our own Arda Öcal was onsite and reports that, “the place turned into equal parts merchandise launch and very fun press scrum…I got my few minutes with him, and I left with a full scouting report on a cartoon character.” Arda shares highlights from the experience in his “Top Three” series.

Disney | Champion NFL Collection Returns to Disney Store With New Styles for Winter

Disney fans and football fans can show off their team spirit with a little extra character this holiday season! The Disney | Champion NFL Collection is returning to Disney Store with fresh artwork, new silhouettes, and additional colorways inspired by all 22 NFL teams featured in the collection.

Kith Embraces the Dark Side with New Star Wars Sith Collection Featuring Apparel, Collectibles, and More

Kith and Star Wars have teamed up for STAR WARS | Kith: The Sith Collection, an expansive new collaboration featuring men's and children's apparel, accessories, footwear, and collectibles inspired by the Sith Order.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 22-28

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction Gets a New Hat at Disney's Hollywood Studios

During a recent visit to Disney's Hollywood Studios, we spotted a new hat celebrating the iconic Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction.



Disney and Formula 1 Bring "Avengers: Doomsday" and New Collectibles to Las Vegas Grand Prix

Disney and Formula 1’s Fuel the Magic collaboration is back in Las Vegas. A year ago, Disney and F1 launched their collaboration, and now things have come full circle with the Las Vegas Grand Prix returning with all-new Disney Magic.

Photos: Kermit and Miss Piggy Puppet Replicas for Sale at Disneyland for an Eye-Watering Price

A pair of incredibly detailed puppets of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy has arrived at the Disneyana shop at Disneyland. From professional puppet fabricators Puppet Heap, the replicas of Kermit and Piggy aren't full-size, but they are fully functional as puppets.

BoxLunch Launches “Avengers: Doomsday” Collection Ahead of Black Friday

BoxLunch is the place to find some of the best merchandise and clothing from your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. So, of course, they are going to get in on the Avengers: Doomsday fun.

Stance x Marvel Reveal "Avengers: Doomsday" Limited-Edition Sock Collection

Stance is teaming up with Marvel for a limited-edition sock collection inspired by the upcoming film, featuring four designs celebrating the heroes, mutants, and multiverse at the center of the story.

Marvel Spider-Man x Ecko Collection Arrives at Ross

Spider-Man fans have a new reason to swing by Ross Dress for Less. A Marvel Spider-Man x Ecko collection has arrived at the retailer. If there's a downside to the lineup, it's that adults looking for cool Spider-Man threads will be out of luck, as this collection is just for kids.

Photos: Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Merchandise Round-Up

The holiday season has come to Universal Studios Hollywood, and that means that a ton of new holiday merchandise has arrived as well. We have a complete look at everything new for Grinchmas, the Holidays in the Wizarding World, and everything else available this year.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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