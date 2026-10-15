"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for October 13th

This week, we check out new selections from Golden Goose, Bobby Kim, Hallmark's movie "Holiday Ever After," news from NYCC 2026, and so much more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 279 – October 13, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Store's WDW 55th Anniversary Cinderella Doll is a Dream Come True

In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 55th Anniversary, Disney Store is introducing a limited edition Cinderella Doll to commemorate the occasion. Revealed back in September, this stunning collectible is now available online, but she won’t be around for long.





Ty Celebrates 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh with New Beanie Babies Collection

Winnie the Pooh is celebrating his 100th birthday on October 14, and Ty Inc. is marking the occasion with a new collection of plush collectibles inspired by the beloved characters of the Hundred Acre Wood. The collection includes Beanie Babies, Beanie Bouncers, and Beanie Babies Clips featuring Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore.





The Newest Disney | Bobby Kim Collection Brings Disney Villains to Life for Halloween

Just in time for spooky season, Disney Store has revealed the second collection in its ongoing Disney | Bobby Kim collaboration, putting some of Disney’s most memorable villains, troublemakers, and misunderstood characters front and center.





Holiday Cheer is on the Way with Disney's Festive Character Totes

Christmas will be here before we know it, meaning now is the best time to shop for gifts, accessories, and other magical items at Disney Store. The Holiday Shop officially opened last week, and we are very excited for one of today’s reveals: Holiday Character Totes!



Photos: Hallmark "Holiday Ever After" Pop-Up Shop Now Open at Disney Springs

A little Christmas movie magic has officially arrived at Disney Springs. The new Holiday Ever After pop-up shop is now open at Walt Disney World Resort, bringing merchandise inspired by Hallmark Channel’s upcoming holiday movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, to life.





Disney and Macy’s Unveil New Collection Celebrating 100 Years of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is celebrating 100 years, and Disney is joining the celebration with a massive new holiday collection inspired by nearly a century of unforgettable balloons, characters and Parade Day memories.





Disney is Teaming Up With a Luxury Sneaker Brand For New Collab

Disney is a brand that crosses cultural, national, and economic borders, so when it comes to Disney products, there is usually something for everyone. Of course, that doesn't mean that every Disney product is going to be for everybody. If you're a Disney fan with money to spend, however, an upcoming Disney collab may be for you.





Lucasfilm Publishing Reveals Upcoming Star Wars Titles and Covers at New York Comic Con 2026

The big Lucasfilm Publishing panel just ended at New York Comic Con 2026, and the company made some exciting reveals from the world of Star Wars books and comics. Let’s take a look!





NYCC 2026: Lucasfilm Publishing Announces 50th Anniversary Books, an Ahsoka Comic, and a Jar Jar Reckoning

Friday morning at New York Comic-Con belonged to the readers. Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away took the stage at 11 a.m., moderated by Kristin Baver. The panelists included Ahmed Best, Will Sliney, Dr. Chris Kempshall, and Kiersten White.





Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 11-17

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – October 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Celebrate 55 Years of Walt Disney World with the Most Magical Merchandise

October 1st marked the 55th anniversary of Walt Disney World and Magic Kingdom Park. While fans visiting the resort on the big day had a chance to shop the selection of commemorative merchandise, those of us at home have had to wait for the arrival at Disney Store. Well, today’s the day as select items from the collection are now available online!





Photos: 'Tis (Almost) the Season! Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disney Springs

The holiday season has officially arrived at Walt Disney World, and Disney Springs is getting festive! This year's holiday merchandise has arrived at World of Disney, giving guests plenty of new ways to add a little Disney magic to their Christmas celebrations. Spotted throughout the store, the collection features a wide variety of seasonal apparel, accessories, home décor, and collectibles with options for Disney fans of all ages.





Follow the Scent of Honey: Disney Publishing Turns a Manhattan Café Into the Hundred Acre Wood for Winnie the Pooh’s 100th Anniversary

A year after Disney Publishing brought The Nightmare Before Christmas to Daily Provisions for New York Comic Con, the Manhattan West café is getting a much sweeter makeover. From October 9–11, the coffee shop just steps from the Javits Center is transformed into the Hundred Acre Wood to celebrate 100 years of Winnie the Pooh, with honey-inspired treats and a showcase of anniversary books and products. Alex stopped by a media preview ahead of opening day to get a first look.





Spider-Man Swings Into the Macy’s and Disney 2026 Holiday Collection

Spider-Man is swinging into the holiday season with a new assortment celebrating the Marvel hero’s long-running connection to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As part of the new Disney and Macy’s 2026 Holiday Collection, the Spider-Man collection pays tribute to the character’s history in the iconic parade.





Citizen Releases "Avengers: Doomsday" Doctor Doom Watch

Among the many new items that are becoming available for the impending December release of Avengers: Doomsday is a high end timepiece from Citizen. The watch features new artwork depicting the face of Doctor Doom cloaked in a green and gray palette with gold-tone markers.





Hasbro Reveals New Marvel Legends and Star Wars Figures at NYCC 2026

Marvel mutants are assembling, and a galaxy far, far away is getting some new additions to its toy shelves! Hasbro unveiled a wide range of upcoming collectibles during its New York Comic Con 2026 brand panel, including new Marvel Legends figures inspired by Avengers: Doomsday and X-Men ’97, alongside an assortment of new Star Wars action figures and multipacks.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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