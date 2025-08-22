Wickedly Wonderful? Reviewing the Disney Villains Collection at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works has followed up their Disney Princess line by going to the other extreme - a new Disney Villains Collection inspired by Maleficent and the Evil Queen. I am a huge Bath & Body Works fan. I currently have about 12 shower gels in my shower that choose between depending on my mood. That collection includes all 6 Disney Princess flavors (yes, I know, you don’t eat them) that they released earlier this year. So I was very excited to receive this box (thank you! Bath & Body Works) for review.

There are 39 products in the Villains, from body care to candles and even fabric detergent, giving fans a chance to celebrate Disney villainy with style, shimmer, and plenty of fragrance. The collection launches online for loyalty members on August 26 and 27, with the full release in stores on September 3.

Wicked Design

More than just scents, this collection is about presentation. Bath & Body Works has leaned into Disney storytelling, creating packaging and accessories that feel both collectible and functional. The key design element for the Evil Queen is the heart from the box meant to hold Snow White’s heart and the sword meant to cut it out! Kind of dark, but it works. For Maleficent they went with the horns and Diablo, often in silhouette. Some of the highlights include:

Maleficent Horns Hand Sanitizer Holder – Glow-in-the-dark, with a perfect villainous flair.

– Glow-in-the-dark, with a perfect villainous flair. Magic Mirror Body Care Tray – A mirrored vanity tray with a light-up heart button that reveals the classic “magic mirror" effect.

– A mirrored vanity tray with a light-up heart button that reveals the classic “magic mirror" effect. Maleficent Scepter Soap Pump – A refillable soap dispenser topped with a detailed scepter orb and feathered design.

– A refillable soap dispenser topped with a detailed scepter orb and feathered design. Evil Queen Fabric Care Detergent – I didn’t know Bath & Body Words did laundry detergent, complete with the ominous tagline “Your heart belongs to me."

– I didn’t know Bath & Body Words did laundry detergent, complete with the ominous tagline “Your heart belongs to me." Wallflower Plug-In – Shaped like the Evil Queen’s heart box, it glows with an eerie red light when plugged in.

– Shaped like the Evil Queen’s heart box, it glows with an eerie red light when plugged in. Candle Holder – A showstopping piece featuring the Old Hag’s hand clutching the poisoned apple, sculpted with detailed wrinkles, cloak texture, and a sinister shimmer.

This attention to design makes the Villains Collection feel like more than just fragrance, it feels like a full extension of Disney’s most infamous characters.

Flavor Scent Review

Maleficent: Sinister, Sultry, and Surprising

Maleficent’s side of the collection is built on a trio of notes: Sinister Plum, Midnight Berries, and Mystical Woods. On paper, that sounds like just another fruity blend, but the execution is far more complex. I was genuinely surprised at how much I loved this flavor. I’m very partial to products with “vanilla" and “sugar" in the name, but putting those aside, this may be the best Bath & Body Works flavor I’ve ever experienced. I was a particular fan of the shimmering fragrance mist, so now I walk around with glitter all day.

The Evil Queen: Dark Fruits with a Twist

The Evil Queen fragrance goes in a different direction: Dark Red Apple, Wicked Pear, and Vanilla Suede. I expected to like this one much more than Maleficent and I didn’t, but I think that says more about the quality of Maleficent than the Evil Queen. This flavor kind of snuck up on me. My first impression was “that’s nice," but soon I realized it was much more. It’s unique, perhaps the most unusual Bath & Body Works flavor I can recall. I’m a big fan. The wallflower has been in our house for the past couple of days and I smile every time I get to experience it.

Final Thoughts

Earlier this year Bath & Body Works debuted their Disney princess collection. I bought every flavor as a shower gel (my go-to Bath & Body Works product) and a couple of lotions as well. I liked all six with a reaction ranging from “basic but nice" (Cinderella) to “spectacular" (Jasmine). But for me, both of these Villain flavors surpass even the best of the Princess ones. And the accompanying product design is just incredible. Literally my only complaint is they only did two villains, but I hold out hope that there will be more in the future. Even with that, there are 39 total products to choose from, so get your credit card ready, you’re going to want to own at least a few.