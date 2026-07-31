Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for Star Wars: The Black Series Embo & Keibu Two-Pack

This is the way... to the checkout.

Hasbro has opened pre-orders for its latest Star Wars: The Black Series release, bringing Embo and Keibu from The Mandalorian & Grogu to collectors.

What’s Happening:

Last weekend, during San Diego Comic-Con, Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the upcoming Star Wars collectibles coming from Hasbro at the Hasbro Media Breakfast.

Today, Hasbro announced on X that one of the highly anticipated sets is now available for pre-order.

Now live on Hasbro Pulse, the Star Wars: The Black Series Embo & Keibu premium figure two-pack is inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The 6-inch-scale set features Embo and his faithful anooba companion, Keibu, both based on their appearances in the live-action film.

Fans may remember Embo from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where the bounty hunter worked alongside characters including Sugi and Boba Fett.

Both Embo and Keibu feature newly created designs based on their appearance in The Mandalorian & Grogu, along with photoreal detailing and dynamic display packaging.

Embo includes three weapon accessories, including an articulated bowcaster and ice picks. The figure also features a fabric soft goods skirt, while his signature hat is removable.

Keibu features articulated head, neck, legs, and feet, allowing for a variety of display poses.

The two-pack comes packaged in a window display box with posed figures, making it ideal for collectors who prefer to display their figures in the box.

The set runs for $59.99 and is set to ship around October 1, 2026

For those looking to add Embo and Keibu to their Star Wars: The Black Series collection, head over to Hasbro Pulse to place your pre-order.

Read More Star Wars: