Citizen Unveils First-Ever Disney "Moana" Watch Ahead of Live-Action Film Release

The limited-edition timepiece combines ocean-inspired design, Eco-Drive technology, and collectible Disney details to celebrate the spirit of Moana.

As anticipation continues to build for Disney's live-action Moana, one luxury watchmaker is charting a course into uncharted waters with a collectible release designed to capture the spirit of the beloved wayfinder.

What’s Happening:

Citizen has unveiled its first-ever Disney Moana timepiece, a limited-edition watch inspired by the adventurous heroine whose journey across the Pacific has resonated with audiences around the world. Priced at $475, the collectible release blends Disney storytelling with Citizen's renowned craftsmanship, creating a piece that celebrates both the character's legacy and the natural beauty that defines her story.

With Moana once again taking center stage thanks to Disney's highly anticipated live-action adaptation, the franchise is experiencing renewed excitement among fans. Citizen's newest collaboration taps directly into that momentum, offering collectors a sophisticated keepsake inspired by one of Disney's most influential modern characters.

Rather than relying on overt character artwork, the design embraces subtle storytelling through materials, textures, and details inspired by the ocean itself.

At the heart of the watch is a stunning mother-of-pearl dial that captures the shimmering effect of sunlight dancing across open water. Flowing wave motifs create a sense of movement throughout the design, while carefully placed crystal accents add sparkle reminiscent of seafoam and reflected light. Together, the elements evoke the beauty and wonder of the Pacific Ocean that serves as the backdrop for Moana's journey.

The watch features a 36mm gold-tone stainless steel case that balances elegance with everyday wearability. Paired with a rich teal leather strap inspired by the colors of the open sea, the design creates a striking visual connection to the film's oceanic themes while maintaining the refined aesthetic expected from a premium timepiece.

Functionality remains just as important as artistry. The watch includes a classic three-hand movement and date display, ensuring it serves as both a practical accessory and a collectible tribute to the Disney heroine.

One of the most significant aspects of the release is its use of Citizen's celebrated Eco-Drive technology. Powered by any light source, Eco-Drive eliminates the need for battery replacements, making the watch both convenient and environmentally conscious. The inclusion feels especially appropriate for a character whose story is deeply connected to nature and stewardship of the ocean.

The technology also carries special significance for Citizen in 2026, as the company celebrates the 50th anniversary of Eco-Drive, one of the most recognizable innovations in modern watchmaking.

For Disney collectors, the watch offers more than just the timepiece itself. Each release comes packaged in limited-edition collector's packaging and includes a commemorative pin created exclusively for the launch. These additional elements help transform the watch into a complete collector's experience, appealing to both dedicated Disney fans and enthusiasts of fine timepieces.

The release also marks an important milestone in Citizen's ongoing relationship with Disney. While the company has produced numerous Disney-inspired watches over the years, this is the first time Moana has received her own dedicated Citizen design. Given the character's growing influence within Disney's portfolio, many collectors are likely to view the piece as a landmark addition to the company's Disney collection.

Since her debut in 2016, Moana has become one of Disney's most beloved modern heroines. Her story of courage, self-discovery, leadership, and respect for nature has resonated with audiences across generations, helping transform the character into a global cultural icon. The upcoming live-action adaptation is expected to introduce her story to an entirely new audience while reigniting enthusiasm among longtime fans.

Citizen's latest release captures those themes through thoughtful design rather than direct recreation, resulting in a watch that feels equally at home in a collector's display case or as an everyday accessory.

As Disney prepares to send Moana on her next big-screen adventure, Citizen is offering fans a way to carry a small piece of that journey with them. Combining premium craftsmanship, ocean-inspired artistry, and one of Disney's most beloved characters, the limited-edition timepiece is poised to become a standout collectible for both watch enthusiasts and Disney fans alike.

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