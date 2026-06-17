Photos: New Princess Create-Your-Own Headband Accessories Arrive at Walt Disney World

Guests can now customize Disney's create-your-own headbands with Pascal, Rapunzel, Moana, Pua, Hei Hei, Ariel, Flounder, and more.

A new drop of plush accessories has arrived at Walt Disney World for Disney's popular create-your-own headband collection, bringing beloved characters from Tangled, Moana, and The Little Mermaid to the customizable accessory line. The latest additions allow guests to mix and match their favorite Disney characters, creating personalized headbands that showcase some of the most recognizable characters from across Disney Animation.

The create-your-own headband option has become a popular alternative to traditional Minnie ears, giving guests the ability to customize a base headband with interchangeable plush character attachments. The accessories easily slide onto designated headbands, allowing visitors to swap out characters throughout the day or create unique combinations inspired by their favorite films.

Among the newest additions is Pascal, Rapunzel's loyal chameleon companion from Tangled. The colorful reptile has long been a fan-favorite character thanks to his expressive personality and memorable interactions throughout the film. Joining him is Rapunzel herself, complete with her signature blonde braid.

Fans of Moana have even more choices to explore. The new collection includes plush accessories inspired by Moana, her lovable pet pig Pua, the perpetually confused rooster Hei Hei, and one of the mischievous Kakamora coconut creatures. Together, the quartet offers several opportunities for guests to create a fully themed Moana-inspired headband or mix characters from different Disney adventures.

The Little Mermaid is also represented in the latest release with accessories featuring Ariel and her loyal fish friend Flounder. The duo joins Disney's growing lineup of princess-inspired headband accessories and gives fans another way to celebrate one of Disney Animation's most iconic films.



The create-your-own headbands have proven especially popular because of their flexibility. Guests can create character pairings from the same film, combine favorites from different franchises, or swap accessories seasonally as new releases arrive throughout the year. The plush headband accessories retail for $13.99 each.

The addition of characters from Tangled, Moana, and The Little Mermaid also reflects Disney's continued emphasis on some of its most beloved animated properties. With Moana remaining a major franchise across parks, merchandise, and entertainment offerings, and Tangled and The Little Mermaid continuing to maintain devoted fan bases, the new accessories are likely to appeal to a wide range of Disney guests.

Whether visitors are assembling the ultimate princess-themed headband, showcasing their favorite animal sidekicks, or simply looking for a new alternative to traditional ears, these latest plush accessories offer another way to bring a touch of Disney magic into their park wardrobe.

The new create-your-own headband accessories are now available at select merchandise locations throughout Walt Disney World.

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