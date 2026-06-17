runDisney Reschedule: Springtime Surprise Weekend Moves Up Dates

Are you ready to race through the decades?

Walt Disney World’s runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is moving up a week for their 2027 event series.

What’s Happening:

In 2027, runDisney is inviting fans to lace up at the Most Magical Place on Earth to run through the decades with fan favorite animated characters.

Originally announced April 15th-18th, fans looking forward to the Springtime Surprise Weekend will now have one less week to anticipate the fun!

In a post shared to Instagram by runDisney, the Springtime Surprise Weekend will now take place from April 8th-11th.

They also shared some information on the themes of this year’s event, which will take fans through the 20s, 50s,70s, and 2000s with the string of three races.

Kicking off the event on April 9th is the 5K, which will invite fans to celebrate classic gaming with Wreck-It Ralph!

Following the race on April 10th, fans will be able to jump in a Robin Hood-themed 10K.

Capping off the race weekend on April 11th, a 10-mile course will take runners down, down, down into the world of Alice in Wonderland.

And for those athletic over-achievers out there, you can join in on an Oswald-inspired Springtime Surprise Challenge.

The 19.3 mile event will see racers take on all three events, and award them a special medal.

Club runDisney Gold and Platinum registration begins on June 30th with General registration opening on July 7th on the official runDisney website.

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