runDisney Reschedule: Springtime Surprise Weekend Moves Up Dates
Are you ready to race through the decades?
Walt Disney World’s runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is moving up a week for their 2027 event series.
What’s Happening:
- In 2027, runDisney is inviting fans to lace up at the Most Magical Place on Earth to run through the decades with fan favorite animated characters.
- Originally announced April 15th-18th, fans looking forward to the Springtime Surprise Weekend will now have one less week to anticipate the fun!
- In a post shared to Instagram by runDisney, the Springtime Surprise Weekend will now take place from April 8th-11th.
- They also shared some information on the themes of this year’s event, which will take fans through the 20s, 50s,70s, and 2000s with the string of three races.
- Kicking off the event on April 9th is the 5K, which will invite fans to celebrate classic gaming with Wreck-It Ralph!
- Following the race on April 10th, fans will be able to jump in a Robin Hood-themed 10K.
- Capping off the race weekend on April 11th, a 10-mile course will take runners down, down, down into the world of Alice in Wonderland.
- And for those athletic over-achievers out there, you can join in on an Oswald-inspired Springtime Surprise Challenge.
- The 19.3 mile event will see racers take on all three events, and award them a special medal.
- Club runDisney Gold and Platinum registration begins on June 30th with General registration opening on July 7th on the official runDisney website.
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