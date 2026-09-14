Crowned Athletics Unveils New Disney Halloween Collections Inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and Cruella de Vil

New activewear collections inspired by Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, and Cruella de Vil arrive just in time for spooky season.

Halloween season is officially here, and Crowned Athletics is getting ready to make your spooky-season wardrobe a whole lot more stylish with Disney flair. The activewear brand, known for combining colorful designs, fandom, and performance, is introducing two new Disney collections inspired by iconic Halloween favorites.

What’s Happening:

Crowned Athletics has previously teamed up with Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Disney Princess for activewear collections that blend fashion and function. The brand is particularly known for its allover prints, colorful patterns, subtle character details, and practical features designed for an active lifestyle.

For Halloween 2026, Crowned Athletics is turning its attention to two very different Disney favorites: Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, with a collection inspired by the Pumpkin King and his patchwork-loving partner, Sally, followed by a devilishly fashionable assortment celebrating Cruella de Vil.

The Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection launches September 17 on the Crowned Athletics website, giving fans the chance to embrace their inner resident of Halloween Town.

The collection features an assortment of activewear, loungewear, accessories, and matching pieces inspired by Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero.

Jack’s instantly recognizable black-and-white aesthetic makes its way onto several pieces, including the Jack Skellington Women’s Leggings and Disney Jack Skellington Women’s Sports Bra. The sports bra features bat-shaped crossover detailing and a double-layered design that pairs with the coordinating leggings for a complete look.

For another coordinated option, fans can pair the Jack Skellington Women’s Athletic Skort with the Jack Skellington Women’s Power Tank. Designed with flexible fabric for easy movement, the outfit combines the spooky Jack Skellington aesthetic with performance-focused details, including an embroidered icon on the tank.

One of the standout pieces is the Jack Skellington Unisex Collared Tee. The shirt takes the frightful foil print seen throughout the collection and combines it with a breathable collared silhouette, finished with a subtle Jack Skellington decal.

Of course, even your accessories can get a little Halloween Town flair. The Zero Pet Bandana lets fans bring Jack’s loyal ghost dog into their spooky-season style, with small and large sizes available. The bandana can even be worn as a human accessory, whether tied around your neck or in your hair.

There’s also a Zero Athletic Cap, featuring an embroidered Zero floating alongside his doghouse, bats, and stars.

And while Jack may be the Pumpkin King, Sally gets plenty of attention throughout the collection, too. Fans can create a complete Sally-inspired look with the Sally Women’s Sports Bra, Sally Women’s Leggings, and Sally Women’s Flow Tank. The classic Sally-inspired color palette is joined by small stitched-together details that perfectly capture her handmade aesthetic.

For a coordinated Jack-and-Sally look, the Sally Women’s Athletic Skort and Sally Women’s Power Tank provide another option. The vibrant foil print has a patchwork-inspired appearance, while the flexible construction keeps the outfit comfortable enough for everyday wear.

There are also a few pieces that can be used to add some extra flair to an outfit. The Sally Women’s Mesh Shrug features a lightweight, sheer design with stitch-inspired sleeve accents, while the Zero Hair Bow offers another way to incorporate the ghostly pup into your look.

Then, on September 22, Crowned Athletics will unleash its second Halloween collection, this time putting the spotlight on one of Disney’s most notorious fashion icons: Cruella de Vil.

The Disney Villain Cruella de Vil Collection takes inspiration from the unforgettable villain of 101 Dalmatians, bringing together her signature black, white, and red color palette with bold silhouettes and plenty of Dalmatian-inspired spots.

The Disney Villain Cruella de Vil Women’s Sports Bra and Women’s Leggings create a coordinated look featuring a shimmering print, dramatic color blocking, and sculpted seams that channel Cruella’s larger-than-life style while maintaining a sporty aesthetic.

For those who prefer a skort, the Disney Villain Cruella de Vil Women’s Athletic Skort can be paired with the Disney Villain Cruella de Vil Women’s Power Tank. The combination offers a slightly more fashion-forward take on traditional athleticwear while still being designed with movement in mind.

One particularly eye-catching piece is the Disney Villain Cruella de Vil Women’s Flow Tank. The design combines a bold Dalmatian-inspired pattern with pops of red, while printed mesh across the back adds breathability and creates an especially striking detail.

Practicality is another major part of the Crowned Athletics collections. Many of the pieces feature hidden pockets, providing convenient places to store essentials like a phone, keys, or cards while on the go. For Disney Parks fans, that can be an especially useful feature when you want to keep your hands free without carrying a purse or fanny pack.

The Cruella collection also includes accessories, including the Disney Villain Cruella de Vil Hair Bow and Disney Villain Cruella de Vil Pet Bandana. The latter could make an especially fun addition to a Halloween look for your four-legged companion, though you might want to keep your pup away from any black-and-white-haired, fashion-obsessed fiends.

With The Nightmare Before Christmas and Cruella de Vil collections, Crowned Athletics is giving Disney fans plenty of ways to embrace Halloween beyond the parks. Whether your style leans toward the whimsical, patchwork aesthetic of Sally, the spooky simplicity of Jack Skellington, or Cruella’s unapologetically bold villainous fashion, these new pieces bring fandom into activewear with plenty of personality.

The Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection launches September 17, while the Disney Villain Cruella de Vil Collection follows September 22, both exclusively through Crowned Athletics’ website. With Halloween merchandise already taking over Disney Parks, these collections arrive just in time for fans looking to make their spooky-season style a little more fashionable.

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