D23 Gold Member Exclusives: "Moana," "Rogue One," and "Dumbo" Anniversary Pins Releasing Later this Month

All 6 pins will release on November 17th

Calling all Disney Pin Traders! D23 is gearing up to launch new pins celebrating the anniversaries of Moana, Rogue One, and Dumbo.

What’s Happening:

D23, Disney’s official fan club, is ready to celebrate the anniversaries of several fan favorite films with brand new Gold Member exclusive trading pins.

Because time is an illusion and somehow it has been a decade since these two films were released, a new 10th anniversary Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pin and a set of Moana pins are set to debut on November 17th.

The Moana set features moments where Maui was transformed into different animals, creating a humorous way to celebrate the anniversary.

These run for $34.99 each and include:

For Star Wars fans, the Rogue One 10th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin will run you a bit more at $44.99, and celebrates the film with a large logo.

Walt Disney Animation’s Dumbo is also celebrating a massive anniversary year, celebrating 85 years since its debut.

A Mini Jumbo Pin is also available $44.99 and features Dumbo, Casey Jr., and Dumbo’s mom.

The links above are not currently live, as the pins release on November 17th!

Put those reminders in your phones and make sure you are signed in and signed up as a D23 Gold Member ahead of the release.

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