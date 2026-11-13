D23 Gold Member Exclusives: "Moana," "Rogue One," and "Dumbo" Anniversary Pins Releasing Later this Month
All 6 pins will release on November 17th
Calling all Disney Pin Traders! D23 is gearing up to launch new pins celebrating the anniversaries of Moana, Rogue One, and Dumbo.
What’s Happening:
- D23, Disney’s official fan club, is ready to celebrate the anniversaries of several fan favorite films with brand new Gold Member exclusive trading pins.
- Because time is an illusion and somehow it has been a decade since these two films were released, a new 10th anniversary Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pin and a set of Moana pins are set to debut on November 17th.
- The Moana set features moments where Maui was transformed into different animals, creating a humorous way to celebrate the anniversary.
- These run for $34.99 each and include:
Moana 10th Anniversary Pin – Maui as an Iguana
Moana 10th Anniversary Pin – Maui as a Hawk
Moana 10th Anniversary Pin – Maui as a Shark
Moana 10th Anniversary Pin – Maui as a Bug
- For Star Wars fans, the Rogue One 10th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin will run you a bit more at $44.99, and celebrates the film with a large logo.
Rogue One 10th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin
- Walt Disney Animation’s Dumbo is also celebrating a massive anniversary year, celebrating 85 years since its debut.
- A Mini Jumbo Pin is also available $44.99 and features Dumbo, Casey Jr., and Dumbo’s mom.
Dumbo 85th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin
- The links above are not currently live, as the pins release on November 17th!
- Put those reminders in your phones and make sure you are signed in and signed up as a D23 Gold Member ahead of the release.
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