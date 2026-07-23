Win a Trip to the Super Bowl, 23 Years of Disney+, and More with D23 FANtastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes
I need to win all of these.
Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, D23 members have several chances to win big.
What's Happening:
- D23 FANtastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes has officially launched today.
- The contest is only open to D23 members, but that includes General membership, which is free.
- 23 different prizes are available. Highlights include attending the world premiere of Avengers: Doomsday, a trip on the upcoming Disney Believe cruise ship, a 23-year subscription to Disney+/Hulu, and attending Super Bowl LXI.
- Members may select which prizes to be entered to win (Yes, you can also select all of them) and may enter everyday between July 23 and August 23 to gain more chances to win.
- Here's the complete list of prizes:
- Collector Edition Infinity Gauntlet by East Continental Gems
- Worlds Collide Tour VIP Experience
- Attend Star Wars Celebration 2027
- Attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday
- National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures: Kenya Safari Experience
- Set Sail on the All-New Disney Believe
- Unforgettable Hawaiʻi Vacation at AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa
- Experience the 2027 Grammy Awards
- Disneyland Resort Land of Dreams VIP Vacation
- Experience The Magic of Disney Animation at Walt Disney World Resort
- Trip to the premiere of “The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen”
- Tickets to Attend Super Bowl LXI with ESPN
- Win an unforgettable Bluey adventure to Brisbane, Australia, with Bluey's Happy Snaps!
- Win a Disney+, Hulu Bundle 23 Year Subscription
- Magic Awaits Vacation to Disneyland® Resort and Candlelight Processional
- Visit Pixar Animation Studios
- Disney on Broadway Ultimate NYC Getaway
- VIP F1® Experience Trip to the Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Attend the World Premiere of the new Simpsons Movie
- Walt Disney Studios Tour and Lunch with a Disney Legend / Luminary
- VIP Experience for Dancing with the Stars
- Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade Giveaway
- Go Inside the Magic at Walt Disney Animation Studios
- D23 members can visit https://fantasticprizes.d23.com/ to register to win
More D23 News:
- If you're attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we have everything you need to know:
- The full schedule for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is now available.
- One mystery item on the schedule, an upcoming documentary from Leslie Iwerks, was recently revealed, and the trailer for Worldbuilders is now available.
- Check out Laughing Place's D23 Shopping Guide for all the great merch available this year.
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