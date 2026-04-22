"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Gets a Marvel Legends 2-Pack Featuring Daredevil and Jessica Jones

Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones have been reunited onscreen in Daredevil: Born Again and now they're reunited on toy shelves, thanks to a new Marvel Legends 2-Pack.

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What's Happening:

This week's new episode of Daredevil: Born Again featured the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, reprising her role from the Jessica Jones series and the team-up show, The Defenders. And now, Hasbro has announced Jessica and Daredevil himself are the focus on a new Marvel Legends 2-Pack.

The set features both the first figure of Ritter as Jessica Jones in nearly a decade and the first Marvel Legends figure of Daredevil in his new Season 2 black spray-painted suit - the first to finally give the Charlie Cox/MCU version of the character the DD logo Matt Murdock always sports in the comics.

The set comes with 13 accessories: Jessica Jones includes 3 alternate hands, alt head, an SLR camera, cell phone, and coffee cup. Daredevil includes 2 alt hands, alt head, 2 billy club batons, and connecting line.

Some G.I. Joe Classified figures from Hasbro have been given coffee cups of late, so it's fun to see that extending into the Marvel realm as well in toy form. We all need some caffeine sometimes!

The Marvel Legends Series Daredevil: Born Again Daredevil & Jessica Jones 2-Pack is now available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers, including our friends at Entertainment Earth. The set will be released Fall 2026.

Check out Mike Mack's recap of this week's Daredevil: Born Again, in which Jessica Jones returned.