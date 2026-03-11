Goofy About Sports: Adidas Releases New Kid's Mickey & Friends Soccer Collection

Check out the new collection now!

Popular athletic brand Adidas has a new collection of kid’s Mickey & Friends apparel and accessories perfect for adding a little sporty magic to your children’s wardrobe.

What’s Happening:

Disney is no stranger to incredible collaborations with brands from around the world!

And, now, popular sports brand Adidas has some incredible new Mickey & Friends designs perfect for adding a little sporty magic to your child’s closet.

The collection features popular Adidas designs mixed with Disney character embellishments, including apparel, shoes, and more.

While the collection features plenty of characters, the focus on the new collection is soccer with Goofy taking somewhat of a main role in the collection.

Let’s take a look at the collection!

Children Sizes

Adidas Disney Short Jersey Set – $50 (Available in Green and Black )

Toddler and Infant Sizes

Adidas Disney Short Jersey Set – $40 (Available in Green and Black )





