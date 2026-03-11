Goofy About Sports: Adidas Releases New Kid's Mickey & Friends Soccer Collection

Check out the new collection now!
Popular athletic brand Adidas has a new collection of kid’s Mickey & Friends apparel and accessories perfect for adding a little sporty magic to your children’s wardrobe. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disney is no stranger to incredible collaborations with brands from around the world!
  • And, now, popular sports brand Adidas has some incredible new Mickey & Friends designs perfect for adding a little sporty magic to your child’s closet. 
  • The collection features popular Adidas designs mixed with Disney character embellishments, including apparel, shoes, and more. 
  • While the collection features plenty of characters, the focus on the new collection is soccer with Goofy taking somewhat of a main role in the collection.
  • Let’s take a look at the collection!

Children Sizes

Adidas Disney Short Jersey Set – $50 (Available in Green and Black)

Adidas Disney Crew Set – $45 

Adidas Disney Handball Spezial Comfort Closure Elastic Lace Shoes – $75

Adidas Disney Samba OG Comfort Closure Elastic Lace Shoes – $75

Adidas Disney Loose T-Shirt – $30

Adidas Disney Firebird Tracksuit – $70

Adidas Disney Firebird Tracktop – $65

Adidas Disney Shorts – $35 

Toddler and Infant Sizes 

Adidas Disney Samba OG Comfort Closure Elastic Lace Shoes – $60

Adidas Disney Short Jersey Set – $40 (Available in Green and Black)

Adidas Disney Superstar II Comfort Closure Shoes – $60

Adidas Disney Adifoam Superstar 360 Shoes – $50

Adidas Disney Handball Spezial Comfort Closure Elastic Lace Shoes – $60

Adidas Disney Crew Set – $40

Adidas Disney Firebird Sweatsuit – $60

Adidas Disney Adifoam Superstar 360 Shoes – $50


