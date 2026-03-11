Goofy About Sports: Adidas Releases New Kid's Mickey & Friends Soccer Collection
Popular athletic brand Adidas has a new collection of kid’s Mickey & Friends apparel and accessories perfect for adding a little sporty magic to your children’s wardrobe.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is no stranger to incredible collaborations with brands from around the world!
- And, now, popular sports brand Adidas has some incredible new Mickey & Friends designs perfect for adding a little sporty magic to your child’s closet.
- The collection features popular Adidas designs mixed with Disney character embellishments, including apparel, shoes, and more.
- While the collection features plenty of characters, the focus on the new collection is soccer with Goofy taking somewhat of a main role in the collection.
- Let’s take a look at the collection!
Children Sizes
Adidas Disney Short Jersey Set – $50 (Available in Green and Black)
Adidas Disney Crew Set – $45
Adidas Disney Handball Spezial Comfort Closure Elastic Lace Shoes – $75
Adidas Disney Samba OG Comfort Closure Elastic Lace Shoes – $75
Adidas Disney Loose T-Shirt – $30
Adidas Disney Firebird Tracksuit – $70
Adidas Disney Firebird Tracktop – $65
Adidas Disney Shorts – $35
Toddler and Infant Sizes
Adidas Disney Samba OG Comfort Closure Elastic Lace Shoes – $60
Adidas Disney Short Jersey Set – $40 (Available in Green and Black)
Adidas Disney Superstar II Comfort Closure Shoes – $60
Adidas Disney Adifoam Superstar 360 Shoes – $50
Adidas Disney Handball Spezial Comfort Closure Elastic Lace Shoes – $60
Adidas Disney Crew Set – $40
Adidas Disney Firebird Sweatsuit – $60
Adidas Disney Adifoam Superstar 360 Shoes – $50
