Disney Unveils New Bobby Kim Vintage-Inspired Apparel Collection Debuting at D23 2026
The ongoing Disney | Bobby Kim collaboration launches with a limited-edition Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse shirt before expanding into an all-new collection on Disney Store.
Disney fans who love vintage-inspired apparel have a brand-new collaboration to look forward to. Disney has officially unveiled Disney | Bobby Kim, a new ongoing apparel partnership that celebrates the nostalgia of classic Disney T-shirts while introducing fresh designs inspired by decades of Disney storytelling.
What’s Happening:
- The collection will make its debut during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, giving attendees an exclusive first opportunity to purchase the collaboration's inaugural release before it arrives online at Disney Store.
- The first piece in the collection is a striking Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse long-sleeved T-shirt, inspired by the timeless imagery of Mickey Mouse from Fantasia. Designed by acclaimed artist Bobby Kim, the shirt blends classic Disney artwork with a worn-in vintage aesthetic that feels like a treasured find from decades past.
- According to Disney, the new collaboration was created to honor the emotional connection fans have with Disney through attractions, films, collectibles, and unforgettable memories.
- Kim describes the collection as creating "wearable memories," with every design inspired by the experiences that have made Disney such a meaningful part of generations of fans' lives. From childhood trips to Disney Parks to iconic moments in animation history, the collection aims to capture that nostalgia in clothing fans can wear every day.
- The debut Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey design has an especially personal story behind it. Disney revealed the artwork was inspired by a vintage Disney shirt Bobby Kim discovered during a trip to Harajuku, Japan. Rather than simply recreating the original design, Kim reimagined it with beautifully stylized artwork that preserves the hand-drawn charm Disney fans know and love while giving it a contemporary collectible feel.
- The Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey shirt will receive an exclusive debut during D23's "Disney Style Around the World" panel on August 15, where attendees will not only get an early look at the collection but also have the opportunity to purchase the limited-release shirt before anyone else.
- For fans unable to attend D23, Disney will offer a second opportunity just two days later when the long-sleeved Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey shirt will be available for one day only on DisneyStore.com on August 17 at 8:00 a.m. PT, while supplies last. Given the limited availability and collectible nature of the collaboration, Disney expects demand to be high.
- The collaboration doesn't stop there. Disney also confirmed that Collection 1 of the ongoing Disney | Bobby Kim partnership will launch shortly afterward. Beginning August 20 at 9:00 p.m. PT, fans will be able to shop the first full assortment on DisneyStore.com through August 23, while supplies last.
- The initial collection will feature an additional six limited-release T-shirts, continuing Bobby Kim's nostalgic approach to Disney fashion with more vintage-inspired artwork and storytelling.
- Guests attending D23 will also have the opportunity to hear directly from Bobby Kim during the Disney Style Around the World presentation, where he'll discuss the inspiration behind the collaboration and offer insight into the creative process that brought these designs to life.
- The launch continues Disney's growing focus on elevated lifestyle collections that appeal not only to Disney fans but also to collectors and streetwear enthusiasts looking for limited-edition apparel rooted in Disney history.
- With its blend of vintage inspiration, thoughtful storytelling, and limited availability, Disney | Bobby Kim is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated merchandise releases of D23 2026.
More D23 News:
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- Disney's Faniversary Frenzy Collection Celebrates Princess Diaries, Alice in Wonderland, And So Much More
- New Trailer for Latest Leslie Iwerks Doc, "Disney Worldbuilders" Arrives Ahead of D23 and Disney+ Debut
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