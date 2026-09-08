Dress Up Disney Style With These 2026 Halloween Costumes

Fans can shop new and returning Disney-inspired Halloween costumes for kids and adults, including looks from Toy Story 5, Avengers: Doomsday, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, and more.

Halloween is creeping closer, and Disney fans have plenty of ways to bring their favorite characters to life this year. From classic Disney icons to the latest heroes and villains from Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, the 2026 costume lineup has something for just about every kind of fan.

This year’s offerings arrive with plenty of new choices tied to some of the biggest Disney releases and franchises. Fans can dress up as characters inspired by Toy Story 5, Avengers: Doomsday, and Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, while longtime favorites such as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Disney Princesses, and Winnie the Pooh return for another Halloween season.



Whether you’re putting together a coordinated family costume, searching for the perfect look for a little trick-or-treater, or planning an elaborate character-inspired outfit for yourself, shoppers have plenty of options to choose from. The assortment ranges from simple and recognizable character costumes to deluxe designs.



The range of costume styles also means families aren’t limited to traditional outfits. In addition to classic dresses, jumpsuits, and character ensembles, shoppers can find deluxe costumes designed for a more elaborate look, as well as inflatable costumes that are sure to stand out at Halloween parties, school events, and trick-or-treating.

Costumes are available now through a variety of retailers, including Disney Store, Amazon, Walmart, Spirit Halloween, and other popular Halloween and fan merchandise destinations. With options spanning toddler, kids, and adult sizes, families can even build costumes around the same Disney, Pixar, Marvel, or Star Wars theme.

Pixar





Marvel





Star Wars





Disney Junior





Descendants





Disney Princess





Disney Classics

With Halloween approaching, now is a good time for fans to start planning their looks, particularly for popular characters that could become harder to find as October gets closer. Whether you’re going for adorable, spooky, heroic, royal, or downright villainous, there’s no shortage of Disney-inspired ways to celebrate.

From the parks and movies to the characters families have loved for generations, Disney’s 2026 Halloween costume assortment offers plenty of opportunities to make this year’s celebration a little more magical.

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