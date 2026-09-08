Disney Halloween Festival Transforms Disneyland Paris Into a Ghoulish Delight with New Tricks and Treats
Returning favorites like Mickey's Halloween Celebration and The Unlucky Nugget Saloon accompany some new additions for 2026.
Things are about to get extra spooky at Disneyland Paris, with the return of Disney Halloween Festival – featuring numerous returning favorites and some new magic.
What's Happening:
- Guests can expect to find even more spooky fun at Disneyland Paris with the Disney Halloween Festival taking place from September 26 to November 1, 2026.
- Despite some initial speculation regarding its return, the popular Mickey's Halloween Celebration cavalcade will be back on Main Street, U.S.A. – which itself will be transformed with brand-new Halloween decorations.
- The new decorations include approximately 40 new pumpkins, 170 new candles in the likeness of Mickey Mouse and his friends, and Victorian-inspired garlands. All of which will be accompanied by an all-new original musical score, while nighttime projections will transform Main Street, U.S.A. in an even more mysterious atmosphere.
- When entering the park, guests will be greeted by four new Art Deco stained-glass windows featuring Maleficent and Ursula, surrounded by burnt-out candles, banners, and wide-grinning Mickey pumpkins.
- Things get creepier as you head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle, where the castle gates are overrun with thorns, ravens, and emblems inspired by the Disney Villains.
- More Halloween decor awaits in Frontierland, where Casa de Coco - Restaurante de Familia will celebrate Día de los Muertos with Mexican-inspired decorations.
- Mickey and his friends will don new and quite elegant Halloween costumes when meeting guests. Mickey will appear as a mystical count and Minnie Mouse as a little witch, while Donald Duck becomes an adorable vampire and Daisy is a charming bat lady. All four will wear a matching brooch, a bat adorned with a diamond whose color varies for each character.
- You'll also be able to meet with iconic Disney Villains, such as Cruella, Maleficent, Jafar, the Queen of Hearts, and Dr. Facilier, as well as Jack Skellington and Sally from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Guests will find five new photo spots across the park, including a bewitching scene at the foot of Sleeping Beauty Castle and the chance to meet Stitch as a vampire at the Casey's Corner Gazebo.
- The Unlucky Nugget Saloon is set to return to Frontierland this year, extending even further with additional decor and getting more Frontierland eateries involved.
- There will of course be some exclusive Halloween food offerings, such as the Devilish Brookie at Market House Deli or the Ursula’s Curse Cake at Victoria’s Home-Style Restaurant.
- An exclusive collection in the colors of the season will also offer a range of souvenirs, including a delightful Pumpkin Mickey shoulder plush.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- For the first time, Disney Enchanted Christmas festivities are extending to Disney Adventure World and the new World of Frozen, while other favorites and plenty of festive fun returns.
- Disneyland Paris will be hosting their latest Pin Trading Night event later this month in Frontierland, themed around Enchanted.
- Disneyland Paris is looking ahead to 2027 with a look at the everything coming to the resort next year – from a brand-new attraction to special events and even a milestone anniversary.
- Mickey & the Magician won’t be performed in 2027 as the theater will undergo a major refurbishment beginning on January 10, lasting several months.
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