Disney Halloween Festival Transforms Disneyland Paris Into a Ghoulish Delight with New Tricks and Treats

Things get creepier as you head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle, where the castle gates are overrun with thorns, ravens, and emblems inspired by the Disney Villains.

Mickey and his friends will don new and quite elegant Halloween costumes when meeting guests. Mickey will appear as a mystical count and Minnie Mouse as a little witch, while Donald Duck becomes an adorable vampire and Daisy is a charming bat lady. All four will wear a matching brooch, a bat adorned with a diamond whose color varies for each character.