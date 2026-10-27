A Disney Hanukkah Gift Guide: Books, Latkes, Lightsabers, and More

Celebrate all eight nights of Hanukkah in Disney style.

The holiday season often gets overshadowed by Christmas for many reasons, but millions of people celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah each year. Disney certainly isn't leaving those people out, and this year it has great merch to celebrate the Festival of Lights in your own Disney way.

What's Happening:

  • Disney is celebrating Hanukkah with a wide range of fun products available in Parks, online, and anywhere else you might find Disney gear.
  • A collection of Mickey and Friends Happy Hanukkah items can now be found in stores at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Items include a T-shirt, throw blanket, a pin, and a mug.

  • Vintage-inspired clothing brand Homage has a Happy Hanukkah shirt that will be available in multiple styles beginning October 30.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey