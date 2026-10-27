A Disney Hanukkah Gift Guide: Books, Latkes, Lightsabers, and More

The holiday season often gets overshadowed by Christmas for many reasons, but millions of people celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah each year. Disney certainly isn't leaving those people out, and this year it has great merch to celebrate the Festival of Lights in your own Disney way.

What's Happening:

Disney is celebrating Hanukkah with a wide range of fun products available in Parks, online, and anywhere else you might find Disney gear.

A collection of Mickey and Friends Happy Hanukkah items can now be found in stores at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Items include a T-shirt, throw blanket, a pin, and a mug.

Vintage-inspired clothing brand Homage has a Happy Hanukkah shirt that will be available in multiple styles beginning October 30.

For young fans who want to read about Hanukkah while having Disney fun, there are the Puppy for Hanukkah Disney Golden Book and Disney Baby: A Hanukkah Surprise.

But they also celebrate Hanukkah in the galaxy far, far away, as it turns out. This BB-8 lighting a menorah shirt can be found on Amazon.

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are celebrating Hanukkah as well. Northwest has an Avengers Happy Hanukkah silk touch throw blanket that looks quite cozy.

An Avengers hoodie and Spider-Man T-shirt, both full of dreidels & sufganiyot, can be found on Amazon.