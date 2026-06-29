Every Day Can Be a Disney Day with These Cute Disney Parks Home Essentials
You may not be able to visit the Disney Parks every day, but you can enjoy the magic of the resorts right at home! Disney Store has unveiled a new Disney Parks Home collection with stylish selections to add to your favorite living spaces.
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What’s Happening:
- If you’re looking for some charming accessories to brighten up your home, Disney Store has a delightful variety of new options to shop inspired by Disney Parks artwork.
- The Disney Parks Home collection arrives online today and features fun selections like:
- Mugs
- Journals
- Water Bottles
- And More
- The artwork is themed to the beloved Fantasyland Castle, Disney succulents, beloved characters, and even Mickey Mouse apparel.
- A favorite item from this drop is the castle mug that reads, “Home is where the castle is.”
- The Disney Parks Home collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $19.99 to $59.99.
Disney Parks Attractions Succulent Journal | Disney Store
Disney Parks Attractions Succulent Mug | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Quilt Mug | Disney Store
Daisy Duck 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Sweater Journal | Disney Store
Spider-Man Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Star Wars | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Clawhauser Mug – Zootopia | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Collegiate Canvas Backpack | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- $15 Beach Towels | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!