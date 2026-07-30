Disney Studio Store Hollywood Showcases New El Capitan Collection Set for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
A lot of shirts have been teased!
A new collection of merchandise coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will celebrate the historic Disney-Owned movie house on Hollywood Boulevard.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Studio Store in Hollywood is getting ready to make an appearance at the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with a special collection of merchandise.
- Celebrating the history of the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, the new collection pays homage to the landmark movie house.
- There are plenty of shirts celebrating the theatre, including some with schematics for the landmark building and even a Spirit Jersey. You can see the rest of the items in the video below.
- We've previously spotted items similar to the ones that are coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Disney Studio Store in Hollywood, adjacent to the historic El Capitan Theatre.
- You can see them in our post from when went to a celebratory anniversary screening of The Rocketeer at the theatre - the first movie to have its premiere there after Disney meticulously restored the theater in the late 80s and early 90s.
- Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.
- For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!
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