Disney Style Reveals More Than a Dozen New Collaborations at D23 Including Culture Kings and Loungefly

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was a big weekend for all things Disney. People were dressed in their Disney best from cosplay to their favorite clothes spotlighting their own Disney Style. And at D23 we learned about more than a dozen more Disney Style collaborations on the way.

What's Happening:

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Style Around the World panel.

Those in attendance got to preview some of the coming collaborations that fans will be able to enjoy. DISNEY | BOBBY KIM - Collection 1: Classics will be available on DisneyStore.com August 20-23 while supplies last ANGIE SCHLEGEL X DISNEY VILLIANS - The Peruvian designer will reimagine Disney Villains in a collection launching August 20th.



SHOE PALACE X MICKEY MOUSE TRAVELER - The new streetwear line will blend classic Disney characters with a travel inspired look. Launching August 2.

CAKEWORTHY X THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cakeworthy celebrates the anniversary of the Disney classic.

VERA BRADLEY X FANTASIA - A new collection spotlighting The Sorcerer's Apprentice from Fantasia is coming from Vera Bradley September 24.

CIVIL REGIME X THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Streetwear brand Civil Regime is launching a special Nightmare Before Christmas line in late September.

CULTURE KINGS X MICKEY MOUSE - Culture Kings label Carré is launching its first Mickey Mouse line in September

REALISM X WINNIE THE POOH - Winnie the Pooh will also get the character collection treatment in September from Realism.

CROCS X CARS - Crocs is releasing a special Cars 20th anniversary collection beginning September 16.

LOUNGEFLY X CARS 20TH ANNIVERSARY - Loungefly is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of Cars with the classic backpack and more. Beginning September 4

LITTLE WORDS PROJECT X DISNEY VILLAINS - Little Words is launching Villains themed blind bags in September, just in time for Halloween.

COLOURPOP X MICKEY MOUSE HOLIDAY - October 8th Colorpop will launch a Mickey and Minnie themed Christmas collection on its website, with products coming to Ulta, Target, and Amazon later in the season.

GIRLS CREW X DISNEY HOLIDAY - Girls Crew's new Disney Christmas collection will launch October 20

PANDORA - New Pandora Charms featuring Mulan and Winnie the Pooh will be available October 22.

BAROQUE JAPAN X DISNEY - Disney SERIES CREATED by MUS introduces “Natuventure” this October,

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