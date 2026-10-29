Disney Announces First-Ever TikTok Shop Super Brand Day Featuring More Than 20 Brands

The event will feature Disney Store merchandise, holiday gifts, and two products debuting on TikTok Shop ahead of their DisneyStore.com release.

Disney fans will soon have a new destination for holiday shopping, with Disney Store and more than 20 participating brands joining forces for the first-ever TikTok Shop Super Brand Day featuring Disney. Running November 4-10, the weeklong shopping event will bring together Disney-themed merchandise, seasonal gifts, apparel, accessories, home goods, toys, and more.

What’s Happening:

The curated shopping experience will feature products inspired by Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Disney Princess characters, and other fan-favorite properties.

Participating brands include Crocs, Old Navy, Touchland, Girls Crew, ColourPop, Blackwing, Displate, Corkcicle, Select Brands, and Dash, alongside Disney Store.

The event builds on Disney Store’s launch on TikTok Shop in November 2025, giving fans another way to discover and shop for Disney merchandise through the social commerce platform.

The shopping event runs from November 4 through November 10. To access the featured collection, shoppers can open TikTok, select the Shop icon in the navigation bar, and look for the TikTok Shop Super Brand Day featuring Disney experience. Select products will also be available through participating brands’ individual storefronts.

Disney Store will kick off the event with a TikTok LIVE on November 4, showcasing holiday gifts, ornaments, and other seasonal favorites. Additional creators are expected to host TikTok LIVE sessions throughout the week, highlighting featured products and offering shoppers more inspiration.

The event will feature a wide assortment of merchandise for Disney fans, from small stocking stuffers to holiday décor and themed kitchen gadgets.

Shoppers can look for the Mickey Mouse Christmas cosmetics collection from ColourPop, pencil sets from Blackwing, jewelry from Girls Crew, and mini plush toys and other holiday merchandise from Disney Store. Apparel and accessories will include tote bags, belt bags, cozy long-sleeve tops, and matching pajamas.

For the home, shoppers can find Mickey Mouse-shaped light-up wreaths and character-themed metal posters from Displate. Kitchen and drinkware offerings include Disney Princess Corkcicle Go Cup XLs, a Mickey Mouse waffle maker from Select Brands, and the Disney | Dash Popcano Popcorn Maker.

Two new Disney Store products will make their debut on TikTok Shop during the event, giving shoppers early access before their wider online release.

The Star Wars Darth on a Hearth plush and the Mickey Mouse Icon Wreath Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack will be available on TikTok Shop from November 4–10. Both products are scheduled to arrive on DisneyStore.com on November 11.

With the holiday season approaching, the inaugural TikTok Shop Super Brand Day featuring Disney offers fans a new way to browse seasonal merchandise and get an early start on gift shopping. The event runs for one week only, from November 4 through November 10, 2026.

Purchases made through TikTok Shop are subject to TikTok Shop’s terms and conditions.

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