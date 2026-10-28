Sugar, Spice, and 8 Legs Are Nice! The Gingerbread Spider-Bot Debuts at Disney Store

Instead of the usual red and green look, the 2026 Holiday Spider-Bot popped into the kitchen and came out as a tasty treat!

It’s that time of year again! Disney Store is unveiling a new Holiday Spider-Bot for 2026. This theme is pretty sweet, as the iconic Spider-Bot gets a Gingerbread upgrade!





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What’s Happening:

Over the past few years, Disney Store has added some holiday flair to the electronic Spider-Bot collectibles inspired by the tech seen at WEB Slingers at the Avengers Campuses.

While past iterations have focused on traditional red and green Christmas colors, this year, the bots are going in a different direction! Fresh from the oven comes a batch of Gingerbread Spider-Bots!

The mini figurines have a brown body with a wide “chocolate stripe” across the back, and “royal icing” on their eight legs. The legs are further “decorated” with colorful icing swirls and candy!

As a reminder, this mini pal doesn’t serve the same function as the popular interactive remote control toy. However, this collectible features glowing yellow eyes and motorized movement of its legs, so it can still get around just fine, but won’t perform the elaborate tactical attacks of its larger counterpart.

The Limited Release Gingerbread Spider-Bot is available now at Disney Store. It sells for $39.99.

Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot – Limited Release | Disney Store

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Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

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Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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