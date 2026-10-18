Disney is Planning A Massive Merchandise Rollout for "Frozen 3"

It's not going to be a shock to anybody to say that Frozen is one of the biggest franchises currently under the Disney umbrella. The original film was a massive hit back in 2013, and Anna and Elsa have been ubiquitous parts of Disney Parks and Disney Consumer Products ever since. If you thought Frozen was everywhere before, you ain't seen nothing yet.

What's Happening:

We're still over a year away from the release of Frozen 3 in theaters. The film is currently set to drop in November 2027.

While the expectations for the film's box office are certainly going to be high, both films grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. That's nothing compared to what the franchise has sold when it comes to merchandise.

According to License Global, Frozen has accounted for more than $1 billion in annual retail sales every year for more than a decade.

That's an incredible track record, and it helps explain why Disney is planning a massive product launch tied to Frozen 3.

One of the reasons the Frozen 3 launch will be as big as it will be is that it will incorporate products from brands that wouldn't previously have produced such products. It's been 13 years since the first Frozen movie, and as such, audiences who were kids when they became fans are now young adults. This has opened up the brand to more product opportunities.

What They're Saying:

Paul Gitter, executive vice president, global brand commercialization, Disney Consumer Products: "Frozen continues to be a powerful consumer products growth driver, with multigenerational appeal and enduring demand across categories. As we build toward Frozen 3, we see tremendous opportunity to deepen that connection, working with best-in-class licensees across toys, role play, fashion, accessories and collectibles. These collaborations are creating innovative new ways for fans to engage with the franchise while unlocking new category opportunities and driving long-term growth."

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