Disney’s Frozen Fan Fest 2026 Kicks Off With New Merchandise and A New Animated Short
The monthlong celebration features new Frozen-inspired toys, fashion, playsets, plush and an all-new animated short.
The magic of Arendelle is taking over! Disney’s Frozen Fan Fest officially kicks off today, bringing fans a month-long celebration filled with new products, content, and experiences inspired by Anna, Elsa, Olaf and their friends.
What’s Happening:
- Running throughout October, the celebration is also setting the stage for the next chapter of the beloved franchise as Frozen 3 prepares to arrive in theaters in November 2027. As part of the festivities, Disney Consumer Products is spotlighting an extensive selection of Frozen-inspired merchandise spanning dress-up, fashion, dolls, playsets, plush and more. Disney is also highlighting new Frozen products inspired by the latest Fan Fest content.
- From costumes and accessories to collectibles and toys, the lineup offers fans of all ages plenty of ways to bring a little bit of Arendelle into their own homes.
- Among the featured dress-up and fashion items is the Disney Store Elsa Costume for Kids and the JAKKS Pacific Frozen Elsa Accessory Set, perfect for at-home dress-up or a Halloween costume for any little one ready to harness their ice powers!
- Frozen dolls give fans even more ways to recreate adventures from the films. The Frozen Disney Singing “Ice Powers” Elsa Doll from Target, features lights, sounds, storytelling phrases, and a pull-apart Olaf figure.
- Some other great additions are the Disney Frozen Anna Cuddle & Care Set with Bitty Baby by American Girl, as well as Mattel’s Anna Fashion Doll and Wolf Cub Figure.
- For fans who want to build their own version of Arendelle, the collection includes several Frozen-themed playsets. The Disney Store Anna and Elsa Arendelle Castle Micro Play Set includes miniature figures of Anna, Elsa and Olaf along with a detailed castle and accessories.
- LEGO also offers Elsa’s Ice Castle & Snow Ride Adventure and Olaf and Bruni’s Picnic Fun sets. Tytan Tiles also joins the building lineup with a 20-piece Frozen Magnetic Tiles Princess Castle STEAM Building Set.
- There are also plenty of other toys and plush items to explore, including Just Play’s Olaf Perch’d Plush Shoulder Sitter, a Frozen 2 Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone from eKids and an Elsa Tonie from Tonies.
- The merchandise is just one part of Frozen Fan Fest. On October 2 at 9 a.m. PT, Disney Kids YouTube will debut “The Night Before the Royal Fitting,” a brand-new Off the Page Adventures animated short.
- Presented in storybook-style animation, the original story follows Anna after her engagement as she and Elsa prepare for a special occasion in Arendelle. The new short gives fans another opportunity to spend time with the sisters while the franchise heads toward its next theatrical adventure.
- With new merchandise, original content, and more fan-focused activities throughout October, Frozen Fan Fest offers fans a chance to celebrate the world of Frozen while looking ahead to the arrival of Frozen 3 in theaters in November 2027.
More Frozen News:
- Anna and Elsa Bring "Frozen" Magic to Young Patients at Paris Hospital
- Disney Legend Josh Gad Interviews CEO Josh D'Amaro in Hilariously Combative Conversation
- Rúna’s Story Continues Into Arendelle as the Baby Troll Sells Out at Disneyland Paris
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