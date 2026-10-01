Disney’s Frozen Fan Fest 2026 Kicks Off With New Merchandise and A New Animated Short

The monthlong celebration features new Frozen-inspired toys, fashion, playsets, plush and an all-new animated short.

The magic of Arendelle is taking over! Disney’s Frozen Fan Fest officially kicks off today, bringing fans a month-long celebration filled with new products, content, and experiences inspired by Anna, Elsa, Olaf and their friends.

What’s Happening:

Running throughout October, the celebration is also setting the stage for the next chapter of the beloved franchise as Frozen 3 prepares to arrive in theaters in November 2027. As part of the festivities, Disney Consumer Products is spotlighting an extensive selection of Frozen-inspired merchandise spanning dress-up, fashion, dolls, playsets, plush and more. Disney is also highlighting new Frozen products inspired by the latest Fan Fest content.

From costumes and accessories to collectibles and toys, the lineup offers fans of all ages plenty of ways to bring a little bit of Arendelle into their own homes.

Among the featured dress-up and fashion items is the Disney Store Elsa Costume for Kids and the JAKKS Pacific Frozen Elsa Accessory Set, perfect for at-home dress-up or a Halloween costume for any little one ready to harness their ice powers!

Frozen dolls give fans even more ways to recreate adventures from the films. The Frozen Disney Singing “Ice Powers” Elsa Doll from Target, features lights, sounds, storytelling phrases, and a pull-apart Olaf figure.

For fans who want to build their own version of Arendelle, the collection includes several Frozen-themed playsets. The Disney Store Anna and Elsa Arendelle Castle Micro Play Set includes miniature figures of Anna, Elsa and Olaf along with a detailed castle and accessories.

There are also plenty of other toys and plush items to explore, including Just Play’s Olaf Perch’d Plush Shoulder Sitter, a Frozen 2 Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone from eKids and an Elsa Tonie from Tonies.

The merchandise is just one part of Frozen Fan Fest. On October 2 at 9 a.m. PT, Disney Kids YouTube will debut “The Night Before the Royal Fitting,” a brand-new Off the Page Adventures animated short.

Presented in storybook-style animation, the original story follows Anna after her engagement as she and Elsa prepare for a special occasion in Arendelle. The new short gives fans another opportunity to spend time with the sisters while the franchise heads toward its next theatrical adventure.

With new merchandise, original content, and more fan-focused activities throughout October, Frozen Fan Fest offers fans a chance to celebrate the world of Frozen while looking ahead to the arrival of Frozen 3 in theaters in November 2027.

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