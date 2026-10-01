Disney’s Frozen Fan Fest 2026 Kicks Off With New Merchandise and A New Animated Short

The monthlong celebration features new Frozen-inspired toys, fashion, playsets, plush and an all-new animated short.

The magic of Arendelle is taking over! Disney’s Frozen Fan Fest officially kicks off today, bringing fans a month-long celebration filled with new products, content, and experiences inspired by Anna, Elsa, Olaf and their friends.

What’s Happening:

  • Running throughout October, the celebration is also setting the stage for the next chapter of the beloved franchise as Frozen 3 prepares to arrive in theaters in November 2027. As part of the festivities, Disney Consumer Products is spotlighting an extensive selection of Frozen-inspired merchandise spanning dress-up, fashion, dolls, playsets, plush and more. Disney is also highlighting new Frozen products inspired by the latest Fan Fest content.
  • From costumes and accessories to collectibles and toys, the lineup offers fans of all ages plenty of ways to bring a little bit of Arendelle into their own homes.

  • There are also plenty of other toys and plush items to explore, including Just Play’s Olaf Perch’d Plush Shoulder Sitter, a Frozen 2 Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone from eKids and an Elsa Tonie from Tonies. 
  • The merchandise is just one part of Frozen Fan Fest. On October 2 at 9 a.m. PT, Disney Kids YouTube will debut “The Night Before the Royal Fitting,” a brand-new Off the Page Adventures animated short.
  • Presented in storybook-style animation, the original story follows Anna after her engagement as she and Elsa prepare for a special occasion in Arendelle. The new short gives fans another opportunity to spend time with the sisters while the franchise heads toward its next theatrical adventure.
  • With new merchandise, original content, and more fan-focused activities throughout October, Frozen Fan Fest offers fans a chance to celebrate the world of Frozen while looking ahead to the arrival of Frozen 3 in theaters in November 2027.

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