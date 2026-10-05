Celebrate Halloween with This Disney Merch
From Marvel to Star Wars to Winnie the Pooh, Disney is celebrating Halloween in style this year.
While there's no bad time to be a Disney fan, if you're one who is also a big fan of Halloween, then right now is an especially good time. There's a lot of great Disney Halloween merch available that fans won't want to miss out on.
What's Happening:
- There are some fantastic Disney products available this Halloween season, and we've picked a few of our favorites to spotlight. Funko has a complete collection of deluxe Disney Villains products:
Funko | Pop! Deluxe Evil Queen (Snow White Stained Glass) - $29.99
Funko | Pop! Deluxe Maleficent (Princess Aurora Stained Glass) - $29.99
- There are some great Disney books for the youngest fans who might not want something too spooky.
Golden/Disney | We Are Lock, Shock, and Barrel (Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas) - $5.99
- Halloween isn't traditionally a big element of Star Wars, but that doesn't mean the galaxy far, far away can't get in on the fun with a collection of Halloween-themed figures.
Hasbro | STAR WARS The Black Series Mon Calamari (Halloween Edition) - $27.99
Hasbro | STAR WARS The Black Series Tusken Raider (Halloween Edition) -$27.99
Igloo Books | Disney Halloween: Colormania - $14.99
- If you're looking for some spooky Disney books for slightly older audiences, there are some fun options from both Star Wars and Marvel.
Random House/Star Wars | Hiding from the Dark: A Star Wars Horror Novel - $13.99
Penguin Random House | Agatha Harkness: Fall of the Coven - $19.99
- If you're a collector of Disney dolls these Disney Villains fashion dolls are worth adding to the collection.
Mattel | Disney Collector Cruella De Vil Collectible Villains Fashion Doll - $39.97
Mattel | Disney Collector Ursula Collectible Villains Fashion Doll - $39.97
Mickey Mouse Halloween Light-Up Bubble Wand - $39.99
Mickey Mouse ''My First Halloween 2026'' Plush for Baby – Small 12'' - $24.99
Winnie the Pooh Plush Halloween Countdown Calendar – Large 17'' - $59.99
More Halloween News:
- Check out our review of the latest Family Guy Halloween special.
- Halloween Horror Nights Jack joined Fortnite today.
- Huluween Fest recently took place
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