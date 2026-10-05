Celebrate Halloween with This Disney Merch

From Marvel to Star Wars to Winnie the Pooh, Disney is celebrating Halloween in style this year.

While there's no bad time to be a Disney fan, if you're one who is also a big fan of Halloween, then right now is an especially good time. There's a lot of great Disney Halloween merch available that fans won't want to miss out on.

What's Happening:

There are some fantastic Disney products available this Halloween season, and we've picked a few of our favorites to spotlight. Funko has a complete collection of deluxe Disney Villains products:

There are some great Disney books for the youngest fans who might not want something too spooky.

Halloween isn't traditionally a big element of Star Wars, but that doesn't mean the galaxy far, far away can't get in on the fun with a collection of Halloween-themed figures.

If you're looking for some spooky Disney books for slightly older audiences, there are some fun options from both Star Wars and Marvel.

If you're a collector of Disney dolls these Disney Villains fashion dolls are worth adding to the collection.

More Halloween News:

Check out our review of the latest Family Guy Halloween special.

Halloween Horror Nights Jack joined Fortnite today.

Huluween Fest recently took place