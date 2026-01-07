New Year, New Figures: Hasbro Unveils New Line-Up of Marvel and Star Wars Products

There's something for everyone in the first set of Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars releases of 2026.

Hasbro is ringing in the new year with new Marvel and Star Wars products – from pre-school products inspired by shows like Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends to items for older collectors from both universes.

Marvel Products

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS CAPTAIN AMERICA: STEVE ROGERS ACTION FIGURE

(Ages 3 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $11.99 | Available Early 2026 at Walmart; available at other participating retailers in Fall 2026)

MARVEL IRON MAN AND HIS AWESOME FRIENDS 9-INCH SUPERSIZED ACTION FIGURES ASSORTMENT

(Ages 3 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $11.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS ACTION FIGURES & ACCESSORIES ASSORTMENT

(Ages 3 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $4.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS SPIDEY-REX

(Ages 3 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $11.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS 3-INCH ACTION FIGURES & VEHICLES ASSORTMENT

(Ages 3 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN TITAN SERIES SPIDER-MAN

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $9.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN TITAN SERIES VENOM

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $12.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN TITAN SERIES ACTION FIGURES ASSORTMENT

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $9.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN VENOM ACTION FX

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES ACTION FX

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN ACTIONVERSE ACTION FIGURES ASSORTMENT

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $9.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL AVENGERS TITAN SERIES ASSORTMENT

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

MARVEL AVENGERS ACTIONVERSE ACTION FIGURES ASSORTMENT

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $9.99 | Available Early 2026 at participating retailers)

Star Wars Products

STAR WARS ACTIONVERSE DARTH VADER

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Early 2026 at most major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart)

STAR WARS ACTIONVERSE STORMTROOPER

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Early 2026 at most major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart)

STAR WARS DARTH VADER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Early 2026 at most major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart)

STAR WARS LUKE SKYWALKER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Early 2026 at most major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart)

STAR WARS DARTH MAUL ACTION FX

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available Early 2026 at most major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart)

STAR WARS CHEWBACCA ACTION FX

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available Early 2026 at most major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart)

As if all this isn't enough, Hasbro Pulse will host their first Star Wars Fanstream of 2026 on Monday, January 12th.