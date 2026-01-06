First Fanstream of 2026: Hasbro Pulse to Make Star Wars Collectible Reveals Next Week
Popular toy brand Hasbro Pulse is gearing up for their first reveals of the year, as the brand announced an upcoming Star Wars fanstream later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro Pulse is getting ready to celebrate Star Wars fans with a brand new fanstream.
- Announced on X, the upcoming event will be the first of the year, showcasing updates and reveals of collectibles from the Star Wars universe.
- The event is promised to be “packed” with new figures from several different collections that fans won’t wanna miss out on.
- While the brand has remained tight lipped about what those reveals may be, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out what Hasbro Pulse has in store.
- To join in on the fun, Hasbro Pulse will host the fanstream on their YouTube channel on January 12th at 11AM ET.
Final Fanstream of 2025:
- At the beginning of December, Hasbro Pulse hosted their final fanstream of the year, announcing tons of new Star Wars figures.
- Featuring characters from the prequel and original trilogy.
- And if you missed the stream, we’ve got you covered!
- You can check out a full list of all the exciting reveals from Hasbro Pulse’s December 2025 fanstream.
