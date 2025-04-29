Hasbro Reveals New Black Series Director Krennic (Dress Uniform) Action Figure from "Andor: A Star Wars Story"

It’s time to get formal with Imperial Military Director Orson Callan Krennic, as he appears in Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Andor: A Star Wars Story, three new episodes of which are arriving on the streaming service this evening. Today the popular toy company Hasbro announced that Director Krennic (in his dress uniform) is coming to The Black Series of six-inch-scale Star Wars action figures.

What’s happening:

A new Target-exclusive Director Orson Krennic (Dress Uniform) action figure has been announced for The Black Series by Hasbro.

The character is played by acclaimed actor Ben Mendelsohn in Andor: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story .

and . The figure sells for $24.99, is recommended for ages 4 and up, and will become available for pre-order tomorrow, Wednesday April 30th, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, exclusively from Target’s official website

What they’re saying:

Hasbro: “Tasked with leading the Empire’s most secretive experimental research division, Director Krennic is determined to make the Emperor’s dream of energy independence a reality. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the nearly 50-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Director Orson Krennic from ANDOR. Fans can display this 6-inch figure -- with series-inspired deco and design, including a soft goods cape -- in their collections. Comes with a blaster accessory. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS fans love. Look for more STAR WARS figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (Each sold separately, subject to availability)."

More Photos: