Toy Review: Unboxing Hasbro's New Star Wars Power Crystal Lightsaber with 50+ Light & Sound Combinations

Laughing Place recently received in the mail from our friends at Hasbro a sample copy of the popular toy company’s new Star Wars Power Crystal Lightsaber set for us to unbox and review for our audience.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, play with, and review the Star Wars Power Crystal Lightsaber from Hasbro.

Watch Star Wars Power Crystal Lightsaber from Hasbro - unboxing and review:

The Power Crystal Lightsaber set includes the saber hilt, base, emitter, blade, plasma effect, batteries, and ten different Kyber Crystals. The crystals themselves trigger unique effects when placed into the base in over 50 combinations, with the top crystal controlling the blade color and the bottom crystal determining the clash light and sound effects.

To be honest, I wasn’t actually sure what to make of the Power Crystal Lightsaber when I first opened the package, thinking it was just another release in Hasbro’s Lightsaber Forge collection– which it does happen to be compatible with, I believe. But after I finally sat down and read the instructions, I started swapping out the Kyber Crystals on camera (which you can see play out in real time in the video above) and realized how cool the contrasting clash effects actually are. Overall I’d say the Power Crystal Lightsaber– available now for $44.99– would make a great gift for young Star Wars fans (ages 4 and up), and I could definitely see kids experimenting for hours with the many variations on colored light effects and sounds. And as collectibles, both the crystals and the lightsaber itself are pretty neat-looking, too.

More from Hasbro: