The ISB Tactical Agent From “Andor” Season 2 Gets a Star Wars: The Black Series Figure
The Target exclusive is available for pre-order beginning this week.
Another new Andor-based Star Wars: The Black Series action figure is on the way, this time in the form of the ISB Tactical Agent.
What’s Happening:
- The new Star Wars: The Black Series ISB Tactical Agent is a design inspired by the trooper addition introduced in Andor Season 2, now airing on Disney+.
- The figure is a Target exclusive, concluding a run of weekly debuts tied to Andor throughout the show’s second and final season, which airs its three concluding episodes next week.
- Per the official description: “When the spies of the Empire must spring into action to capture would-be traitors, the Imperial Security Bureau fields specialized tactical agents to carry out the missions. Star Wars: The Black Series includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the nearly 50-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, series, and more. ThisStar Wars Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like an ISB Tactical Agent from Andor. Fans can display this 6-inch action figure -- with series-inspired deco and design -- in their collections. Comes with a blaster accessory. "
- The retail price for the ISB Tactical Agent is $24.99 and the figure is available for pre-order May 7 at 1:00pm ET on Target.com with a release date expected sometime Summer 2025.
More on Star Wars:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com