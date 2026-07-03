Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Geonosis Battle Droid Multipack

Collectors can pre-order the new four-figure troop-building set featuring an all-new Super Battle Droid and updated Battle Droids inspired by Attack of the Clones.

Collectors looking to strengthen the Separatist army can soon add an impressive new troop-building set to their shelves. Hasbro has officially revealed the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Super Battle Droid & Battle Droids (Geonosis) multipack, giving fans everything they need to recreate one of the most iconic battles from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

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Inspired by the opening battle of the Clone Wars on Geonosis, the new release features four highly detailed 3.75-inch action figures, updated articulation, premium accessories, and film-inspired deco designed specifically for collectors.

Leading up to the Clone Wars, the Separatists relied on the Geonosians' manufacturing capabilities to produce a massive droid army capable of overwhelming the Republic. This new multipack captures that moment in Star Wars history, featuring one all-new B2 Super Battle Droid alongside three updated B1 Battle Droids.

The set includes four figures in total: One B2 Super Battle Droid with all-new sculpt and Geonosis battle-weathered deco Three B1 Battle Droids featuring updated swivel wrist articulation for improved posing and weapon handling



Hasbro incorporated several fan-requested improvements into the release. The updated B1 Battle Droids now feature redesigned wrists that allow them to naturally grip their blasters in a wider variety of poses, making battle displays more dynamic than previous releases.

The B2 Super Battle Droid also includes interchangeable weapon options, allowing collectors to swap between its signature rocket launcher arm and blaster arm. A plug-in laser blast effect is also included for action-packed display possibilities.

In total, the set comes with 11 accessories, including: Interchangeable rocket launcher arm Interchangeable blaster arm Laser blast effect Three blasters Three backpacks Three interchangeable back antennas

The Geonosis-inspired deco helps distinguish these droids from previous releases, recreating the dusty battlefield appearance seen during the climactic conflict against Count Dooku's Separatist forces.

Packaged in the nostalgic Kenner-inspired style that has become synonymous with The Vintage Collection, the release continues Hasbro's commitment to blending classic presentation with modern articulation and premium collector-quality sculpting.

The troop-building set retails for $67.99.

For fans building out Clone Wars-era displays, the new multipack offers an ideal way to recreate the Battle of Geonosis, pairing perfectly with Jedi, Clone Troopers, and other Separatist forces from The Vintage Collection. Whether displayed charging across the arena floor or standing alongside Count Dooku's growing army, this release delivers a welcome expansion to one of Star Wars' most iconic battles.

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