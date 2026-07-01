Spooky Star Wars! Hasbro Reveals Three New Action Figures Coming to The Black Series for Halloween 2026

It's now the beginning of July, and of course that means it's time to start looking ahead to this year's Halloween season, even if you're in A Galaxy Far, Far Away! Today the popular toy company Hasbro revealed three new Halloween-inspired Star Wars action figures coming to the six-inch scale The Black Series this fall. Let's take a closer look...

First up, there's the Star Wars: The Black Series Togruta (Halloween Edition) ($27.99) - You may know this as the species to which Ahsoka Tano and Shaak Ti belong, but this Togruta with striped montrals is decked out to look like the Bride of Frankenstein (my words, not Hasbro's), complete with a a lightning staff and a reanimated Porg.

Next up there's the Star Wars: The Black Series Mon Calamari (Halloween Edition) ($27.99) - Admiral Ackbar's species is represented spooky-style by this guy, whose appearance resembles the Creature from the Black Lagoon. His accessories include a spear and a similarly colored Sakavian-- you may remember that species from the Star Wars: Jedi - Survivor video game.

And lastly we've got the Star Wars: The Black Series Tusken Raider (Halloween Edition) ($27.99), who is transparent and wears a black fedora with goggles just like the Invisible Man. His accessories include a datapad showing off his (lack of) looks and an also-invisible (except for his head) BD droid.

These quite clever Halloween edition Star Wars: The Black Series action figures will be available for purchase individually through participating retailers and the official Hasbro Pulse website beginning in September of this year. I also wanted to share a look at the attractive artwork on the top of each box:

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