"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" ARC Troopers and Legends Solo Twins Join Hasbro's The Black Series

Fans of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and the franchise's Legends publishing timeline (formerly known as the Star Wars Expanded Universe) are going to want to pick up some new action figure multi-packs in Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series. Check out the details and more images below.

What's happening:

The popular toy company Hasbro has announced two new Star Wars action figure multipacks in its six-inch scale The Black Series Line.

Up first is the Star Wars: The Black Series ARC Trooper Battle Pack ($79.99) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This set includes three clone troopers from Rancor Battalion, and each includes their own weapons.

The next multipack is Star Wars: The Black Series Jaina Solo & Jacen Solo ($55.99) from the Legends timeline of Star Wars publishing, including many novels and comic books that were released in the 1990s and 2000s.

from the Legends timeline of Star Wars publishing, including many novels and comic books that were released in the 1990s and 2000s. The twin sibling characters of Jaina Solo and Jacen Solo do not exist in the current Star Wars canon, wherein Han Solo and Leia Organa only had one child named Ben Solo, who later adopted the name Kylo Ren. In Legends, Jacen and Jaina also had a younger brother named Anakin Solo and a cousin named Ben Skywalker, who was the son of Luke Skywalker and Mara Jade.

Both of these action figure multipacks are currently available for pre-order via Hasbro Pulse, by clicking the links above.

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