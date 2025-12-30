Her Universe Letterman Collection Comes to Disney Store

Wait a minute! Where are the WDW options?

Disney and Her Universe have teamed up for a collegiate collection that will speak to the hearts of fans at Disneyland, and hopefully, soon, Walt Disney World, too. The fashionable Letterman Collection recently made its debut at Disney Springs, and now selections from the series are available at Disney Store, but interestingly, not the WDW styles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Her Universe is spotlighting our favorite Disney Parks through a new collection of letterman jackets that have you cheering! These trendy coats are great for the winter months and chilly, early spring weather, and give fans a fun way to represent a beloved resort.

For this merchandise drop, fans can shop a cropped women's style with a flaring collar, a skort, and a cardigan, all featuring Mickey Mouse! Right now, the only jacket at Disney Store is the Disneyland offering, but photos on the website indicate that a Walt Disney World style could also be arriving soon.

The woman's crop jacket features snap closures, a striped hem, and soft cuffs, plus boasts impressive embroidery of the Fantasyland Castle, a Mickey Mouse head, and the quotes, "Disneyland Resort" on the back of the flared collar, and "A Land of Magic and Imagination" on the front.

To complete your look, choose the red pleated skort decorated with Mickey Mouse, or a red and grey V-neck cardigan reading "Mickey Mouse" to enhance your Disney wardrobe.

The Her Universe Disney Letterman Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $49.99-$149.99.

Disneyland Letterman Jacket for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Letterman Skort for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Letterman Cardigan Sweater for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Where are the Walt Disney World Offerings?

Disney Store recently teased the collection was on the way, via an image of the Walt Disney World woman's jacket and a companion unisex jacket. These same styles also arrived at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, and the unisex jacket really had fans talking. Guests were quick to point out one major misquote on this piece of Walt Disney World apparel.

The back reads "The Happiest Place on Earth," which diehard fans were quick to point out is wrong. Walt Disney World is "The Most Magical Place on Earth;" it's Disneyland that has been bestowed with the "Happiest" slogan. In addition, the "Happiest" misquote, the back is also embroidered with "Disney World Resort | Orlando, Florida," and "Walt Disney."

Her Universe isn't the first to get the distinction wrong between the Disney Resort slogans. In 2022, at an Indiana University undergraduate ceremony, alumnus and then Disney CEO Bob Chapek referred to Walt Disney World as "The Happiest Place on Earth."

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



