Three New Disney Collections Join Happy Haul's Second Blind Box Drop

Back in February, Just Play kicked off Toy Fair 2026 by unveiling Happy Haul, its new line of affordable, Disney-filled blind box collectibles. The line has clearly struck a chord with collectors, because it's already back with a second wave. Happy Haul Drop #2 is now available at all major retailers, and it's stuffed with three brand new Disney collections, plus a handful of other beloved brands along for the ride.

The Disney Drops

Leading the pack is Happy Haul Disney Into the Woods Vinyl Plush, which gives familiar Disney faces an enchanted forest makeover. Each blind box hides 1 of 7 surprise plush clip-ons, sporting a sculpted vinyl face and a soft onesie inspired by forest critters. The roughly 5.5-inch clip-ons are easy to attach to a bag or backpack, and the lineup includes Mickey Mouse as a squirrel, Marie as a bird, Cheshire Cat as a raccoon, Winnie the Pooh in a frog onesie, Pua as a butterfly, and Eeyore as a pink bunny, with a rare Pooh-as-deer chase figure for the truly dedicated haulers.

Stitch fans get not one but two new collections this drop. First up, Happy Haul Disney Stitch Sleepy Stars Vinyl Plush trades the tropics for a starry night sky. Each blind box contains 1 of 6 surprise 5.5-inch clip-on plush featuring Stitch, Angel, or Scrump, each with a sculpted vinyl face and a soft onesie patterned after the night sky.

Then there's Happy Haul Disney Stitch Splash Zone Designer Figs, which sends everyone's favorite aliens to the beach. Inside each blind box is 1 of 7 surprise figures, about 4 inches tall, showing off Stitch, Leroy, or Angel in beach-inspired scenes, think Stitch enjoying various treats, Angel in pineapple-shaped sunglasses, and Leroy with a beach ball. Keep an eye out for the rare chase figure of Stitch with a beach ball and duck.

Rounding Out the Drop

Beyond Disney, Drop #2 also gets a nostalgic boost with Good Luck Trolls Vinyl Plush clip-ons, each 5 inches tall with a colorful outfit and charm, including a rare rainbow troll. DreamWorks joins the party with Shrek All Stars Scene Setters, featuring 3-inch figures on scenic display bases pulled from iconic film moments, plus a scented, glitter-accented Gingy chase figure. The Harry Potter Shops of the Wizarding World Scene Setters collection pairs 1 of 7 surprise figures with a 4-inch sculpted shop display from Hogsmeade or Diagon Alley. And Bikini Bottom checks in with SpongeBob SquarePants Many Moods Shifts Clip-On Fidget Figs, 3.5-inch clip-ons whose faces rotate to reveal three different expressions, with a rare iridescent SpongeBob chase figure.

With this many collections to hunt down, Happy Haul Drop #2 should keep collectors busy for a while. Look for all of these on shelves now at major retailers.

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