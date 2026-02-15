Toy Fair 2026: Just Play Launches Disney-Filled “Happy Haul” Blind Box Line

From Winnie the Pooh to Stitch and new original characters, Just Play’s new Happy Haul collection delivers affordable collectibles packed with Disney charm.

Just Play kicked off Toy Fair 2026 by unveiling its new mass-retail line of collectible blind boxes, Happy Haul. And with so many Disney collections to choose from, there’s something here for every fan. Best of all, they come at a great price point - just $9.99 each! The collection instantly grabbed my attention with a giant version of a rainy day Winnie the Pooh from the first collection we’ll look at.

Winnie the Pooh: Hunny Crew Designer Figures are 4” tall with iridescent and metallic details, making them a delightful desk tchotchky. The honeycomb bases can interlock together to create a diorama. Vignettes include Pooh at a picnic, working out, having a spa day, making cinnamon rolls, dressed as a bee, and napping with Piglet.

While most of the Happy Haul releases won’t launch until March 20th, Disney Store has an early release window on the Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hugs Capsule Plush. These 5.5” plush come in a little hunny pot, with 8 styles to collect, including sleepy time Pooh, spa day Pooh, Pooh enjoying coffee, and more.

You’ll find more Pooh goodness in the Disney Pixar Scents of Style Clip-On collection, featuring a 4.5” scented plush keychain with a PVC character head emerging from the fruit. Styles include Winnie the Pooh apple, Tigger watermelon, Stitch pineapple Angel flower, Cheshire Cat grape, Lotso strawberry, and Marie rose.

Pooh is also featured (twice) in the Disney Fresh Picked collection, featuring 5.25” plush keychain figures with vinyl faces, hands, and feet. Each character is dressed like a fruit or vegetable for maximum cuteness, with Pooh joined by Eeyore, Minnie Mouse, Cheshire Cat, Pua, and Marie.

Need a Stitch fix? The Stitch Snow Cone Swirl collection features 5” plush with vinyl faces, featuring Stitch, Angel, and Scrump wearing brightly-colored snow cone onesies.

There’s also a series of Stitch collectable dioramas, Stitch Goes Wild. Each 3” figure comes with a removable base that can connect to the rest of the series to create a diorama. The series follows Stitch and Angel as they try to be like wild animals, including a bat, bee, pigeon, chameleon, narwhal, flamingo, and starfish.

While not Disney, there’s also a Snoopy collection of Happy Haul on the horizon, featuring Charlie Brown’s iconic pup enjoying Mindful Mondays. These 2.75” figures find Snoopy and Woodstock enjoying a spa day, a coffee break, gardening, and playing in the pool.

Just Play also has some original characters in the Happy Haul line, starting with Sour Pouts, a line of 3” pouting girls dressed as animals. A bunny, kitten, pig, frog, dog, bear, and cow make up the 7 figures in the first series.

And Just Play’s rubber ducky brand Duckalooz gets a plush variant with Happy Haul Duck alooz Snack Quacks, featuring plush ducks celebrating their favorite foods, including french fries and hot sauce.

While there weren’t any new Duckalooz figures on display, the outer perimeter of the Just Play booth featured a display of currently available Duckalooz figures, including many of the Disney figures, which have started appearing in Disney Parks.

Angel had a little dance studio on the show floor, playing the new song “Glitter Glide” next to a giant kawaii figure to celebrate the success of Many Moods Angel, who was nominated for Plush Toy of the Year at the Toy of the Year Awards (losing to another Just Play Stitch product, the Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush).

If your kids love interactive plush, they might want to check out Fur Real Snuggles the Smiling Sloth, an adorable stuffed animal that really smiles! It’s hard not to giggle when you get this little sloth in your arms.

Another top toy for Just Play is their line of licensed products from Danny Go, the hit YouTube phenomenon for kids! Dress like Danny with his Aviator Hat, and groove to some of your favorite Danny Go songs with the Music Mix-Up Boombox.

Keep the beat with the Color Beat Drumsticks, and follow directions with the Dance & Go Music Mat.

Danny Go’s fun twist on the “floor is lava” game also comes home with the Lava Adventure Game, where an electronic volcano gives instructions that kids follow to hop to the right tile, or t to crawl under the archway.

There weren’t any updates from Disney Doorables this year, but the outside of the booth featured a display with the latest wave, In Full Bloom, as well as a look at some of the currently available Disney Jr. products.

Don’t miss any of the Disney announcements from Toy Fair with our continuing coverage.

