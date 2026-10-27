The Holiday Shop is Full of Festive Accessories, Apparel, and Collectibles!

Disney Store has everything you need to help you enJOY the season!

If you’re like us, you can wait for the winter holidays to arrive, and you’re probably thinking about holly, peppermints, snowmen, carols, and Christmas trees constantly! When you need a Christmas fix and want to add some Disney to the mix, swing by Disney Store to check out the new arrivals in the Holiday Shop!





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What’s Happening:

The countdown to Christmas is on, and that means you can officially start shopping for holiday magic! Disney Store has been stocking its Holiday Shop with a wide variety of items including: Loungewear Ear Headbands Figurines Apparel Ornaments And More!

Guests looking to bring some bling to their upcoming Disney Parks visit will adore the Minnie Mouse ears shaped like wreaths and embellished with a puffy red bow. As for those fans who are staying home this season, Mickey and Friends will join your celebration on cozy pajamas and loungewear separates accented with holiday designs.

Then, for those bringing decor to their favorite spaces, the Mickey Mouse Candy Palace mini figurine showcases the Big Chees making traditional candy canes for all to enjoy!

These and so many other festive arrivals are available now at Disney Store’s Holiday Shop. Prices range from $38.99 to $54.99.

Ear Headbands

Minnie Mouse Holiday Wreath Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequined Holiday Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Figurine

Mickey Mouse at Candy Palace Mini Figure – Disneyland | Disney Store

Loungewear

Mickey Mouse Icon Wreath Lounge Pants for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Wreath Allover Print Lounge Pants for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Wreath Long Sleeve Top for Women | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse '''Tis the Season'' Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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