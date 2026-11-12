Hasbro Pulse Announces New Marvel Legends Fanstream
Fans can tune into a new Fanstream on YouTube for the latest Marvel Legends reveals and updates
Hasbro Pulse has confirmed a new Marvel Legends Fanstream is on the way. We don't know what new items will be revealed, but collectors may want to get ready.
What's Happening:
- According to a post on the official Hasbro Pulse Instagram page, a new Marvel Legends Fanstream is set for YouTube next week.
- While Hasbro hasn’t revealed what will be shown during the November stream, considering the timing, some obvious possibilities would be items connected to Avengers: Doomsday or simply a look at Hasbro's holiday lineup. Last September's Marvel Legends Fanstream included Spider-Man in a Santa hat among other items, so some Christmas-themed figures wouldn't be out of line.
- Fans responding to the post are hoping to see a Steve Rogers Doomsday figure or a Jean Grey inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, among others. Some are also hoping to see some VisionQuest love, considering the series recently wrapped and seems to have been generally loved by fans.
- These Fanstream events are as likely to pull popular comic characters from the past as they are to take inspiration from upcoming projects, so really anything is possible.
- What is clear is that if you're a fan of the Marvel Legends series, you should tune in.
- The Hasbro Pulse Fanstream is set for Monday, November 16 at 12:00 pm ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.
More Marvel News:
- New Avengers: Doomsday merchandise has arrived at Magic Kingdom.
- Avengers: Endgame - Encore is hitting Disney+ this month.
- Check out our recap of the final episode of VisionQuest.