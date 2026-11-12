Hasbro Pulse Announces New Marvel Legends Fanstream

Fans can tune into a new Fanstream on YouTube for the latest Marvel Legends reveals and updates

Hasbro Pulse has confirmed a new Marvel Legends Fanstream is on the way. We don't know what new items will be revealed, but collectors may want to get ready.

What's Happening:

According to a post on the official Hasbro Pulse Instagram page, a new Marvel Legends Fanstream is set for YouTube next week.

While Hasbro hasn’t revealed what will be shown during the November stream, considering the timing, some obvious possibilities would be items connected to Avengers: Doomsday or simply a look at Hasbro's holiday lineup. Last September's Marvel Legends Fanstream included Spider-Man in a Santa hat among other items, so some Christmas-themed figures wouldn't be out of line.

Fans responding to the post are hoping to see a Steve Rogers Doomsday figure or a Jean Grey inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, among others. Some are also hoping to see some VisionQuest love, considering the series recently wrapped and seems to have been generally loved by fans.

These Fanstream events are as likely to pull popular comic characters from the past as they are to take inspiration from upcoming projects, so really anything is possible.

What is clear is that if you're a fan of the Marvel Legends series, you should tune in.

The Hasbro Pulse Fanstream is set for Monday, November 16 at 12:00 pm ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.

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