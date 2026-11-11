Photos: "Avengers: Doomsday" Merchandise Arrives at Magic Kingdom

The film hits theaters on December 18th.

Ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday, two new merchandise items celebrating the film have arrived at Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

What’s Happening:

  • The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday is just about a month away, and, on a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted some new merchandise for the film.
  • Located at the Walt Disney World park’s Tomorrowland Launch Depot, the new products include a set of collectible action figures as well as a new drawstring bag. 
  • Retailing for $59.99, the Avengers: Doomsday Mega Figurine Set includes 17 figures modeled after characters both new and returning to the MCU.

  • This includes Professor X, Bucky Barnes, Cyclops, the Fantastic Four, and, of course, Doctor Doom.

  • The Avengers: Doomsday drawstring bag also arrives with a much smaller $24.99 price point. 
  • The grey design features Doctor Doom surrounded by different Marvel superhero symbols, including Black Panther, Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. 

  • On the inwards facing side of the bag, fans will find the Avengers: Doomsday logo.

  • Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026!
  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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