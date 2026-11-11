Photos: "Avengers: Doomsday" Merchandise Arrives at Magic Kingdom
The film hits theaters on December 18th.
Ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday, two new merchandise items celebrating the film have arrived at Tomorrowland Launch Depot.
What’s Happening:
- The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday is just about a month away, and, on a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted some new merchandise for the film.
- Located at the Walt Disney World park’s Tomorrowland Launch Depot, the new products include a set of collectible action figures as well as a new drawstring bag.
- Retailing for $59.99, the Avengers: Doomsday Mega Figurine Set includes 17 figures modeled after characters both new and returning to the MCU.
- This includes Professor X, Bucky Barnes, Cyclops, the Fantastic Four, and, of course, Doctor Doom.
- The Avengers: Doomsday drawstring bag also arrives with a much smaller $24.99 price point.
- The grey design features Doctor Doom surrounded by different Marvel superhero symbols, including Black Panther, Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.
- On the inwards facing side of the bag, fans will find the Avengers: Doomsday logo.
- Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026!
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Avengers: Doomsday:
- "VisionQuest" Post-Credits Scene Gives a Major "Avengers: Doomsday" Tease
- Doomsday (and Nightcrawler) Are Coming to "Marvel Rivals"
- Toys, Apparel, and Collectibles Assemble at Disney Store for "Avengers: Doomsday" Collection
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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