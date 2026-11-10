Doomsday (and Nightcrawler) Are Coming to "Marvel Rivals"
*BAMF*
All things Marvel are heading toward Doomsday, and that includes Marvel Rivals. The new game has dropped its Season 11 trailer, simply titled "Doomsday," which confirms that one popular Marvel hero returning to the big screen for the film is also joining the new game.
What's Happening:
- The trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 11 is here. Simply called "Doomsday," the trailer focuses on Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler, teleporting in to save a child from a car accident.
- From there, however, things get much worse, as a cataclysm hits the city, pushing Nightcrawler to save many more people.
- It's the collision of two different versions of New York causing the problem, a Multiversal problem which ties in to the same issues that the MCU heroes will be dealing with in Avengers: Doomsday.
- Finally, the trailer teases another new character, which appears to be Marvel's Dracula, who will, it seems, be joining the game in the future.
- Check out the full trailer below.
- The official Marvel Rivals Twitter account also showed off a bit of Nightcrawler's gameplay.
- Season 11 of Marvel Rivals launches November 13.
More Video Game News:
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