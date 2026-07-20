Disney Store Rounds Mickey and Friends Pals for New StanDs Plush Collection from Disney Store Japan
A few weeks ago, Disney fans in the U.S. had the opportunity to purchase StanDs from Disney Store Japan. The collection of micro plush celebrated Toy Story characters, and now a new wave of characters have joined the fun. Mickey and Friends are the latest pals to arrive, and they can’t wait to join your adventures!
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What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is pleased to present the next wave in their StanDs collection from Disney Store Japan. For this drop, they’re spotlighting Mickey and Friends!
- New to the U.S. market, these unique sanding plush figures are perfect to display in any Disney collection. Each has a weighted base, making it so that the plus characters can stand on their own.
- The simple design is great for fans who don’t want to have to worry about extra items or posing; they’re perfect just as they are. This StanDs drop includes fan favorite characters:
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Donald
- Goofy
- Max
- Pete
- StanDs Mickey and Friends plush are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each.
Mickey Mouse stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store
Donald Duck stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store
Max stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store
Pete stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 7 1/2'' | Disney Store
Goofy stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- 20% Off Back to School & Sleepwear Orders of $60+ with Code: STYLE | Select Styles
- $5 Personalization on Back to School Essentials | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!