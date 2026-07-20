Disney Store Rounds Mickey and Friends Pals for New StanDs Plush Collection from Disney Store Japan

We adore this lineup of characters, and are happy to see that Pete's getting some love!

A few weeks ago, Disney fans in the U.S. had the opportunity to purchase StanDs from Disney Store Japan. The collection of micro plush celebrated Toy Story characters, and now a new wave of characters have joined the fun. Mickey and Friends are the latest pals to arrive, and they can’t wait to join your adventures!

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store is pleased to present the next wave in their StanDs collection from Disney Store Japan. For this drop, they’re spotlighting Mickey and Friends!

New to the U.S. market, these unique sanding plush figures are perfect to display in any Disney collection. Each has a weighted base, making it so that the plus characters can stand on their own.

The simple design is great for fans who don’t want to have to worry about extra items or posing; they’re perfect just as they are. This StanDs drop includes fan favorite characters: Mickey Minnie Donald Goofy Max Pete

StanDs Mickey and Friends plush are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each.

Mickey Mouse stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store

Donald Duck stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store

Max stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5'' | Disney Store

Pete stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 7 1/2'' | Disney Store

Goofy stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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