New Collection from Spirit Jersey Celebrates the One and Only Mickey Mouse

And its more than just a classic Spirit Jersey!

A number of new items have arrived over at the official Spirit Jersey website, all celebrating the one and only Mickey Mouse. From a fun hoodie, to everydays plus the classic namesake Spirit Jersey itself, there are a number of fun new items featuring the icon.





Fleece Pullover Hoodie

The colors, the rhythm, the attitude. A classic hoodie that taps into Mickey Mouse's classic charm. Filled with expression, personality, and the best childhood memories. This pullover hoodie is cut from a soft fleece blend with piece-dyed construction for a lived-in feel. Designed with a kangaroo pocket, ribbed cuffs, and a drawstring hood. Cut & sew panels give it structure and durability. Relaxed unisex fit with an easy drape. $125.00

How To Draw Mickey Mouse Ringer Tee

Inspired by the classic step-by-step methods that opened a door into the world of animation, and, a playful reminder of how iconic characters often start as the simplest lines. Classic cut with a comfortable drape. Not too tight, not too loose, just right for everyday moves. A timeless ringer tee with contrast ribbing at the collar and sleeves, set against an off-white base. Vintage vibes, modern comfort. $39.99





Mickey Mouse Everyday Tee

An everyday tee that nods to Mickey’s 1928 debut, celebrating the first chapter of a long-running legacy. Classic cut with a balanced drape that stays comfortable without feeling tight or loose. Ringer design with contrast ribbing at the collar and sleeves on an off white base for a clean vintage look. $39.99

Mickey Mouse Classic Spirit Jersey

Classic Spirit Jersey featuring Disney's Mickey Mouse with a "True Original" oversized back print that is a must for a true fan. This Spirit Jersey features screen-printed artwork with puff paint details. Trademarked garment design with Dropped shoulders, long cuffed sleeves, banded neckline, and a curved hem. Flag label at side. $89.99

Walt Disney Presents Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey

A classic Spirit Jersey featuring the sketch art that represents the moment animation shifted from simple movement to real personality. A creative leap that became a blueprint for character-driven storytelling. This Spirit Jersey features screen-printed artwork with puff paint details. Trademarked garment design with dropped shoulders, long cuffed sleeves, banded neckline, and a curved hem. Flag label at side. $89.99

These aren’t the only Spirit Jersey products available with a Disney flair, so be sure to check out some more of your favorites at the official website. Fans will discover a wide array of products, and many that are beyond the Spirit Jerseys that most might be familiar with from the Disney Parks. Another recent favorite that caught our attention was some fun items featuring the animated cult-classic, Treasure Planet.



