Rediscover "Treasure Planet" with an Exclusive Spirit Jersey Available for One Day Only
Fans of Disney's 2002 animated feature will want to hop on this offer ASAP!
For 24 hours only, the Spirit Jersey website is offering an exclusive Spirit Jersey featuring characters from an oft-forgotten Disney animated feature from the early 2000s.
What's Happening:
- A new Spirit Jersey featuring Disney's Treasure Planet is now available at SpiritJersey.com for only 24 hours. As of 1:30 p.m. PT, approximately 13 hours remain on the sale period.
- Crafted from speckled midnight fabric that sets the tone for a scene built on speed, risk, and early 2000s sci-fi attitude. Jim Hawkins' solar surfing run brings that edge forward in a clean, confident way that honors one of Disney’s most legendary adventure films.
- Alongside the Treasure Planet logo, the Spirit Jersey features Jim Hawkins and Morph.
- Retailing for $89.99, the Treasure Planet Spirit Jersey will ship on or before December 31st, 2025.
- Originally released in 2002, Treasure Planet was a failure both commercially and critically. In the years since, those who have grown up with the film have given it a sort of renaissance.
- Merchandise has been released in recent years at the Disney Parks, and the film is featured as part of the new Animated Classics stream on Disney+.
- Treasure Planet puts a futuristic twist on Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, an amazing tale of a brave young man's thrilling journey to new frontiers aboard a flying ship.
