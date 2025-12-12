Rediscover "Treasure Planet" with an Exclusive Spirit Jersey Available for One Day Only

Fans of Disney's 2002 animated feature will want to hop on this offer ASAP!
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

For 24 hours only, the Spirit Jersey website is offering an exclusive Spirit Jersey featuring characters from an oft-forgotten Disney animated feature from the early 2000s.

What's Happening:

  • A new Spirit Jersey featuring Disney's Treasure Planet is now available at SpiritJersey.com for only 24 hours. As of 1:30 p.m. PT, approximately 13 hours remain on the sale period.
  • Crafted from speckled midnight fabric that sets the tone for a scene built on speed, risk, and early 2000s sci-fi attitude. Jim Hawkins' solar surfing run brings that edge forward in a clean, confident way that honors one of Disney’s most legendary adventure films.
  • Alongside the Treasure Planet logo, the Spirit Jersey features Jim Hawkins and Morph.
  • Retailing for $89.99, the Treasure Planet Spirit Jersey will ship on or before December 31st, 2025.

  • Originally released in 2002, Treasure Planet was a failure both commercially and critically. In the years since, those who have grown up with the film have given it a sort of renaissance.
  • Merchandise has been released in recent years at the Disney Parks, and the film is featured as part of the new Animated Classics stream on Disney+.
  • Treasure Planet puts a futuristic twist on Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, an amazing tale of a brave young man's thrilling journey to new frontiers aboard a flying ship.

More Disney Merchandise News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com