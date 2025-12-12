Disney Magic Lands at Haneda: “Disney Flagship Tokyo Japan Tour” Pop-Up Opens for the Holidays
Pilot Mickey, cabin attendant Minnie, and more merchandise await fans at Haneda Terminal 1.
A little Disney magic has landed at Haneda Airport and it’s bringing exclusive merch right to travelers’ boarding gates.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Flagship Tokyo Japan Tour pop-up returned to Tokyo, transforming Haneda Airport Terminal 1 into a limited-time destination for Disney fans, holiday travelers, and collectors alike.
- Fresh from touring nine cities nationwide and welcoming more than 530,000 guests, this traveling celebration brings the signature charm of Disney’s largest flagship store back home, complete with exclusive designs, seasonal décor, and a touch of pixie dust for the holidays.
- Launched in November 2024, the Disney Flagship Tokyo Japan Tour set out to bring the immersive experience of Disney Flagship Tokyo to fans across the country.
- After stops in nine cities, massive foot traffic, and thousands of collectibles sold, the pop-up finally returns to Tokyo, landing at one of Japan’s most iconic travel hubs: Haneda Airport.
- The pop-up captures the spirit of the flagship store through themed installations, exclusive merchandise, and the beloved centerpiece of Disney Flagship Tokyo the “Wizard’s Disciple” Mickey Mouse statue greeting guests with a warm, whimsical welcome.
- Travelers and fans will find limited-edition merchandise made specifically for the Haneda stop, including Mickey & Minnie plush keychains dressed in pilot and cabin attendant-style outfits, Location-exclusive items celebrating aviation and travel and seasonal gifts perfect for holiday shopping before takeoff.
- These adorable aviation-themed plushes are already generating buzz among collectors, making this stop a must-visit before they sell out.
- Adding even more charm to the experience, the Disney Store Original Christmas Tree is now on display, lighting up the venue through December 25. Sparkling ornaments, festive colors, and whimsical Disney details set the perfect backdrop for photos and holiday shopping.
- Whether you're flying home for the holidays or simply passing through, the pop-up transforms the terminal into a joyful holiday stop filled with color and cheer from December 9, 2025, to January 5, 2026.
