Tokyo Disney Resort Reveals Massive 2026 Lineup: Including a Sparkling DisneySea 25th Anniversary

Magic is already on the horizon for 2026. Tokyo Disney Resort has officially revealed its full event schedule for the upcoming fiscal year, and it’s packed with new celebrations, returning favorites, and an extra-sparkly milestone at Tokyo DisneySea.









What’s Happening:

According to newly released details, guests can look forward to a year filled with festivals, seasonal overlays, and a park-wide anniversary honoring 25 years of DisneySea adventures.

From a globe-spanning food festival to a Vanellope-themed sugar rush takeover, plus Toy Story fun, Halloween frights, and a dazzling Disney Christmas, both parks will be buzzing with limited-time magic all year long.

Here’s a full breakdown of what’s coming to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea in 2026:

Tokyo DisneySea 25th “Sparkling Jubilee” (April 15, 2026 – March 31, 2027)

Tokyo DisneySea will spend the entire year celebrating its 25th anniversary with “Sparkling Jubilee,” a park-wide event honoring its legacy as the world’s only ocean-themed Disney park. Expect shimmering décor, celebratory entertainment, and tributes to the park’s continued storytelling evolution — including its newest port, Fantasy Springs.

Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival (April 15 – June 30, 2026)

Good news for foodies — the Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival returns as part of the anniversary year. The event invites guests to “travel the world through cuisine,” offering global flavors, specialty beverages, and tasting experiences across the park.

Disney Pal-Palooza #6 — Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World (April 9 – June 30, 2026)

Vanellope von Schweetz is back to sugar-coat Tokyo Disneyland with her own dessert-themed takeover. “Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World” brings candy-colored décor, special treats, and themed merchandise — with select offerings available even before the official start date.

Fun Time with Toy Story 5 (July 2 – September 14, 2026)





To celebrate Toy Story 5’s summer 2026 theatrical release in Japan, both parks will host a special event packed with film-inspired décor, activities, and exclusive merchandise. At Tokyo Disneyland, guests can also participate in a themed stamp rally to hunt for characters from the new movie.

Summer Cool-off at Tokyo Disney Resort (July 2 – September 14, 2026)

Beat the heat with splash-tastic entertainment! Both parks will offer “Get Soaked” programs, summer activities, and refreshing seasonal moments that turn the mid-year heat into a full-blown water celebration.

Disney Halloween (September 16 – October 31, 2026)

A fan favorite returns. Both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will celebrate Halloween with unique theming, entertainment, and experiences tailored to each park. Expect spooky magic with a distinctly Tokyo Disney twist.





Lazos de la Familia (September 16 – November 2, 2026)

The Día de los Muertos-inspired celebration returns to Lost River Delta at Tokyo DisneySea. With Coco-themed décor and cultural elements, this event pays tribute to family, tradition, and Pixar’s beloved story.

Disney Christmas (November 11 – December 25, 2026)

Both parks will once again sparkle with holiday cheer, each offering its own take on the festive season — including seasonal entertainment, décor, and holiday-exclusive offerings.





New Year’s Celebration (January 1–11, 2027)

Ring in 2027 with a limited-run New Year’s event at both parks. Disney characters appear in traditional holiday outfits, with themed merchandise and seasonal menu items exclusively for the celebration period.





