A Festive Photo Tour of Christmas at Tokyo Disney Resort
The holidays are one of the best times of year to visit Disney Parks around the world, including Tokyo Disney Resort. Thanks to our friend Tetsuya Kawamura, we have a great look at the amazing Christmas festivities at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
The Holidays are here, and over at Tokyo Disney Resort there are a ton of amazing ways to jump into the festive fun. Between Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, guests are able to jump into a Christmas wonderland, full of decorations, merchandise, meet and greet characters, entertainment and more. Outside of the parks, the Disney Resort Line monorail and the resort hotels have also decked the halls for the 2025 Christmas festivities. Take a look below to see all of the amazing Christmastime fun found at Tokyo Disney Resort.
Tokyo Disneyland
Decor
Entertainment
Merchandise, Food, and Beverage
Tokyo DisneySea
Decor
Entertainment
Merchandise, Food, and Beverage
Disney Resort Line Monorail
Disney Ambassador Hotel
Hotel MiraCosta
Toy Story Hotel
Fantasy Springs Hotel
Thank you again to Tetsuya Kawamura for sending over these incredible pictures! Christmas at Tokyo Disney Resort looks incredibly magical.
