Tokyo Disneyland Announces “Minnie’s Funderland” With All-New Funder Nights in 2026

Minnie Mouse takes center stage in a limited-time event filled with bows, polka dots, and an all-new nighttime spectacular.

Step into a world painted pink and bursting with Minnie Mouse magic because Tokyo Disneyland is about to unveil a brand-new celebration unlike anything fans have seen before.









What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disneyland is celebrating the beloved fashion icon, trendsetter, and queen of polka dots herself with “Minnie’s Funderland,” a limited-time event designed to immerse guests in Minnie-themed joy from morning to night. The event promises new entertainment offerings, photo-ready décor, themed merchandise, and delightful treats inspired by Minnie’s playful personality and timeless charm.

The Resort has announced that “Minnie’s Funderland” will take over Tokyo Disneyland from January 14 to March 2, 2026, transforming the park into a vibrant, playful celebration of Minnie Mouse’s signature style.

This brand-new seasonal event brings with it specialty entertainment, whimsical décor, and the newly introduced Funder Nights, a nighttime experience that reshapes the park into a dazzling after-dark wonderland.

From dazzling décor to an all-new environmental display on Cinderella Castle, the celebration promises to be one of Tokyo Disneyland’s most stylish seasonal overlays yet.

The centerpiece of Funder Nights is a brand-new environmental display at Cinderella Castle, turning the iconic structure into a Minnie-themed masterpiece. Guests will see the castle brought to life with polka-dot patterns, ribbon motifs, and heart-shaped imagery.

All of it will be synchronized to music drawn from fan-favorite Minnie entertainment including: Minnie’s Funderland Very Very Minnie! Minnie’s Besties Bash!

This nighttime presentation blends nostalgia, style, and Minnie’s signature energy into a dazzling display designed specifically for the event.

More Tokyo Disneyland News: