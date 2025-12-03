Tokyo Disneyland Announces “Minnie’s Funderland” With All-New Funder Nights in 2026
Minnie Mouse takes center stage in a limited-time event filled with bows, polka dots, and an all-new nighttime spectacular.
Step into a world painted pink and bursting with Minnie Mouse magic because Tokyo Disneyland is about to unveil a brand-new celebration unlike anything fans have seen before.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disneyland is celebrating the beloved fashion icon, trendsetter, and queen of polka dots herself with “Minnie’s Funderland,” a limited-time event designed to immerse guests in Minnie-themed joy from morning to night. The event promises new entertainment offerings, photo-ready décor, themed merchandise, and delightful treats inspired by Minnie’s playful personality and timeless charm.
- The Resort has announced that “Minnie’s Funderland” will take over Tokyo Disneyland from January 14 to March 2, 2026, transforming the park into a vibrant, playful celebration of Minnie Mouse’s signature style.
- This brand-new seasonal event brings with it specialty entertainment, whimsical décor, and the newly introduced Funder Nights, a nighttime experience that reshapes the park into a dazzling after-dark wonderland.
- From dazzling décor to an all-new environmental display on Cinderella Castle, the celebration promises to be one of Tokyo Disneyland’s most stylish seasonal overlays yet.
- The centerpiece of Funder Nights is a brand-new environmental display at Cinderella Castle, turning the iconic structure into a Minnie-themed masterpiece. Guests will see the castle brought to life with polka-dot patterns, ribbon motifs, and heart-shaped imagery.
- All of it will be synchronized to music drawn from fan-favorite Minnie entertainment including:
- Minnie’s Funderland
- Very Very Minnie!
- Minnie’s Besties Bash!
- This nighttime presentation blends nostalgia, style, and Minnie’s signature energy into a dazzling display designed specifically for the event.
