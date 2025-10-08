Do You Want to Build a "Disney Lorcana" Collection? New Collectors and Gift Sets Now Available

Why, yes, the holiday season is just around the corner.

Those looking to get started with Disney Lorcana or seeking the perfect gift for fans now have two new options.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ravensburger recently released two new Disney Lorcana products.

products. First up is a Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Starter Set.

Retailing for $29.99 in the U.S., this set includes:
• A four-pocket card portfolio featuring Mickey Mouse - Brave Little Tailor card art
• A glimmer foil promo card: Tinker Bell - Giant Fairy
• Four booster packs from Fabled (the latest set)
• A collector's guide



This new set is now available from Amazon Target , Best Buy Ravensburger.us

Also available is the Disney Lorcana TCG Elsa Gift Box.

Featuring Frozen fun, this gift set also retails at $29.99 in the U.S and includes:
• Five booster packs from assorted sets
• A glimmer foil Elsa – The Fifth Spirit promo card
• An Elsa card storage box
• Three Elsa-inspired card dividers

The gift set is also available at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Ravensburger.us

Meanwhile, Lorcana fans can look forward to more when Whispers in the Well releases.

fans can look forward to more when Additionally, as previously announced, characters from Pixar will officially join the TCG in 2026!

What They’re Saying: