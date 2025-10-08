Do You Want to Build a "Disney Lorcana" Collection? New Collectors and Gift Sets Now Available
Why, yes, the holiday season is just around the corner.
Those looking to get started with Disney Lorcana or seeking the perfect gift for fans now have two new options.
What’s Happening:
- Ravensburger recently released two new Disney Lorcana products.
- First up is a Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Starter Set.
- Retailing for $29.99 in the U.S., this set includes:
- A four-pocket card portfolio featuring Mickey Mouse - Brave Little Tailor card art
- A glimmer foil promo card: Tinker Bell - Giant Fairy
- Four booster packs from Fabled (the latest set)
- A collector’s guide
- This new set is now available from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Ravensburger.us, and participating local game stores.
- Also available is the Disney Lorcana TCG Elsa Gift Box.
- Featuring Frozen fun, this gift set also retails at $29.99 in the U.S and includes:
- Five booster packs from assorted sets
- A glimmer foil Elsa – The Fifth Spirit promo card
- An Elsa card storage box
- Three Elsa-inspired card dividers
- The gift set is also available at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Ravensburger.us, and local game stores.
- Meanwhile, Lorcana fans can look forward to more when Whispers in the Well debuts next month.
- Additionally, as previously announced, characters from Pixar will officially join the TCG in 2026!
What They’re Saying:
- Greg Tito, Ravensburger Director of Communications for Disney Lorcana TCG: “Collecting Disney Lorcana cards is so much fun that we wanted to make sure we had a super accessible way for fans to get started. Once you crack open the packs, it’s easy to display your new cards in the portfolio included in the Collection Starter Set or store your favorite deck in the box that comes with the Elsa Gift Box."