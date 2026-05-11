New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 10-16
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, May 11, 2026
NEW! Americana Collection
Mickey Mouse Icon Americana Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Canvas Tiny Tote | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Tote Bag by Harveys | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Plush – 11'' | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Crossbody Bag by Harveys | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Americana Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Americana Sequined Ear Headband | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Americana Tank Top and Shorts Set for Girls | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Americana Sequined Skirt for Girls | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Parks American Mini Monorail | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Sweater for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Americana | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana ''Happy 250th'' Keychain | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Light-Up Figural Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Sam Eagle
Sam Eagle Plush – The Muppets – 16'' | Disney Store
Sam Eagle Plush Keychain Bag Charm – The Muppets – 6'' | Disney Store
Sam Eagle Stainless Steel Travel Mug – The Muppets | Disney Store
NEW! "it's a small world" Collection
''it's a small world'' Ear Headband with Sequined Bow | Disney Store
''it's a small world'' 60th Anniversary Bucket Bag | Disney Store
''it's a small world'' Loungefly Crossbody Bag – 60th Anniversary | Disney Store
''it's a small world'' Dress for Kids – 60th Anniversary | Disney Store
''it's a small world'' Little People Collector Set by Fisher-Price | Disney Store
''it’s a small world'' T-Shirt for Kids – 60th Anniversary | Disney Store
''It's a small world'' 60th Anniversary Ear Hat for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Bag Charms
Stitch Dazzle Bag Charm – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Dazzle Bag Charm | Disney Store
Marie Dazzle Bag Charm – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Dumbo Dazzle Bag Charm | Disney Store
Daisy Duck Bow Bag Charm | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Bow Bag Charm | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Americana Micro Canvas Tote Bag Charm | Disney Store
Ariel Bow Bag Charm – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Rapunzel Bow Bag Charm – Tangled | Disney Store
NEW! The Devil Wears Prada
Nigel ''Gird Your Loins'' T-Shirt for Adults – The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Customized | Disney Store
NEW! More Disney Fun
Mickey Mouse and Friends Backpack | Disney Store
The Little Mermaid ''But Daddy, I Love Him!'' Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store
Mythosaur Skull ''This Is the Way'' T-Shirt for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
NEW! Little Words Project
Disney Parks Fireworks ''Feeling Magical'' Bracelet by Little Words Project | Disney Store
''Disney Mama'' Bracelet by Little Words Project | Disney Store
Get Park Ready Bead Kit by Little Words Project | Disney Store
NEW! Rebecca Hook Jewlery
Tinker Bell Ring by Rebecca Hook – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
NEW! Americana Buzz Lightyear
Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure – Toy Story – 250th Independence Day Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!