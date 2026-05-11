New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 10-16

This week kicks off with Americana styles, athletic dresses from Her Universe, the latest from Formula 1, and more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, May 11, 2026

NEW! Americana Collection

Mickey Mouse Icon Americana Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Canvas Tiny Tote | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Tote Bag by Harveys | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Plush – 11'' | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Crossbody Bag by Harveys | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Americana Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Americana Sequined Ear Headband | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Americana Tank Top and Shorts Set for Girls | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Americana Sequined Skirt for Girls | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Parks American Mini Monorail | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Sweater for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Americana | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana ''Happy 250th'' Keychain | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Light-Up Figural Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Sam Eagle

Sam Eagle Plush – The Muppets – 16'' | Disney Store

Sam Eagle Plush Keychain Bag Charm – The Muppets – 6'' | Disney Store

Sam Eagle Stainless Steel Travel Mug – The Muppets | Disney Store

NEW! "it's a small world" Collection

''it's a small world'' Ear Headband with Sequined Bow | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' 60th Anniversary Bucket Bag | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Loungefly Crossbody Bag – 60th Anniversary | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Dress for Kids – 60th Anniversary | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Little People Collector Set by Fisher-Price | Disney Store

''it’s a small world'' T-Shirt for Kids – 60th Anniversary | Disney Store

''It's a small world'' 60th Anniversary Ear Hat for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Bag Charms

Stitch Dazzle Bag Charm – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Dazzle Bag Charm | Disney Store

Marie Dazzle Bag Charm – The Aristocats | Disney Store

Dumbo Dazzle Bag Charm | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Bow Bag Charm | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Bow Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Americana Micro Canvas Tote Bag Charm | Disney Store

Ariel Bow Bag Charm – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Rapunzel Bow Bag Charm – Tangled | Disney Store

NEW! The Devil Wears Prada

Nigel ''Gird Your Loins'' T-Shirt for Adults – The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Customized | Disney Store

NEW! More Disney Fun

Mickey Mouse and Friends Backpack | Disney Store

The Little Mermaid ''But Daddy, I Love Him!'' Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Mythosaur Skull ''This Is the Way'' T-Shirt for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

NEW! Little Words Project

Disney Parks Fireworks ''Feeling Magical'' Bracelet by Little Words Project | Disney Store

''Disney Mama'' Bracelet by Little Words Project | Disney Store

Get Park Ready Bead Kit by Little Words Project | Disney Store

NEW! Rebecca Hook Jewlery

Tinker Bell Ring by Rebecca Hook – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

NEW! Americana Buzz Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure – Toy Story – 250th Independence Day Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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