New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 17-23

Check out new styles from Dooney & Bourke, Formula 1, Spirit Jersey, Disney Store Japan, and more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, May 18, 2026

NEW! Dooney & Bourke Jerrod Murayama Disney Parks Vault Collection

Disney Parks Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet by Jerrod Maruyama | Disney Store

Disney Parks Dooney & Bourke Satchel by Jerrod Maruyama – Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Store Japan Plush & Keychains

Plush

Oyster Plush – Alice in Wonderland – Disney Store Japan – 17'' | Disney Store

Scrump Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan – 15'' | Disney Store

Lucifer Plush – Cinderella – Disney Store Japan – 12 1/4'' | Disney Store

Nana Plush – Peter Pan – Disney Store Japan – 25'' | Disney Store

Dumbo Plush – Disney Store Japan – 22'' | Disney Store

Piglet Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan – 14'' | Disney Store

Keychains

Piglet Plush Keychain – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Dumbo Plush Keychain – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Lucifer Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Cinderella – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Scrump Plush Keychain – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

NEW! Minnie Mouse Pride Ear Headband

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disney Pride Collection | Disney Store

NEW! Father's Day Shirts

The Mandalorian ''The Dadalorian'' Father's Day T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars – Customized | Disney Store

Goofy ''World’s Greatest Outdoorsman'' Father’s Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''World’s Greatest Handyman'' Father's Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Donald Duck ''World’s Greatest Sportsman'' Father's Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Best Dad Ever'' Father’s Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. ''Dad'' Father’s Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

NEW! Winnie the Pooh Button Down

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Button Down Top for Women | Disney Store

NEW! Stitch Tumbler

Stitch Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

NEW! Star Tours Starspeeder 1000 Play Set

Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set – Star Wars | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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