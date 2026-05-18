New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 17-23
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, May 18, 2026
NEW! Dooney & Bourke Jerrod Murayama Disney Parks Vault Collection
Disney Parks Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet by Jerrod Maruyama | Disney Store
Disney Parks Dooney & Bourke Satchel by Jerrod Maruyama – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Store Japan Plush & Keychains
Plush
Oyster Plush – Alice in Wonderland – Disney Store Japan – 17'' | Disney Store
Scrump Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan – 15'' | Disney Store
Lucifer Plush – Cinderella – Disney Store Japan – 12 1/4'' | Disney Store
Nana Plush – Peter Pan – Disney Store Japan – 25'' | Disney Store
Dumbo Plush – Disney Store Japan – 22'' | Disney Store
Piglet Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan – 14'' | Disney Store
Keychains
Piglet Plush Keychain – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Dumbo Plush Keychain – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Lucifer Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Cinderella – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Scrump Plush Keychain – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
NEW! Minnie Mouse Pride Ear Headband
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disney Pride Collection | Disney Store
NEW! Father's Day Shirts
The Mandalorian ''The Dadalorian'' Father's Day T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars – Customized | Disney Store
Goofy ''World’s Greatest Outdoorsman'' Father’s Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''World’s Greatest Handyman'' Father's Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store
Donald Duck ''World’s Greatest Sportsman'' Father's Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Best Dad Ever'' Father’s Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. ''Dad'' Father’s Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store
NEW! Winnie the Pooh Button Down
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Button Down Top for Women | Disney Store
NEW! Stitch Tumbler
Stitch Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
NEW! Star Tours Starspeeder 1000 Play Set
Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set – Star Wars | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!