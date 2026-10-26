New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 25-31
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, October 26, 2026
NEW! Nostalgic Collection
Dale Light-Up Christmas ''Candle'' Figure – Pluto's Christmas Tree | Disney Store
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Tree Topper | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Stocking | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Throw Blanket | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Faux Shearling Holiday 1/4 Zip Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Gingerbread Spider-Bot
Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot – Limited Release | Disney Store
NEW! R2-H16 Interactive Droid
R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars | Disney Store
Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set | Disney Store
R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars | Disney Store
NEW! Outerwear
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Puffer Jacket for Adults – Fantasia | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Puffer Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Puffer Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Star Wars Puffer Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Puffer Jacket for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Puffer Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Frozen Puffer Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Disney Princess Puffer Jacket for Girls | Disney Store
Star Wars Puffer Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $18 Mickey Mouse on Train Ornament With Any $25 Purchase
- $18 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie The Nutcracker Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!